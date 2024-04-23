XG Captivates Global Audience With New 'XG TAPE #4' Featuring HARVEY

XG,
the
hip-hop
and
R&B-inspired
girl
group,
has
released
the
latest
video
in
their
"XG
TAPE" series,
captivating
fans
worldwide.
This
series,
known
as
"XG
LAB
STUDIO,"
focuses
on
rap
performances
and
began
before
the
group's
official
debut.
The
newest
release,
"XG
TAPE
#4,"
features
HARVEY
performing
"Big
Mad
(HARVEY)"
over
Ktlyn's
beat,
marking
the
first
vertical
video
in
the
series.
This
addition
showcases
HARVEY's
unique
rap
flow
and
style,
adding
a
new
dimension
to
XG's
expanding
musical
repertoire.
The
"XG
TAPE"
series
has
been
a
significant
part
of
establishing
XG's
hip-hop
credentials.
Starting
with
"XG
TAPE
#1
Chill
Bill,"
members
JURIN
and
HARVEY
demonstrated
their
rap
skills,
quickly
attracting
attention.
The
series
continued
with
"XG
TAPE
#2
GALZ
XYPHER,"
where
COCONA,
MAYA,
HARVEY,
and
JURIN
rapped
in
English,
Japanese,
and
Korean,
drawing
praise
from
international
artists
and
influencers.
"XG
TAPE
#3"
further
explored
hip-hop
culture
with
performances
by
HARVEY,
MAYA,
JURIN,
and
COCONA
over
beats
produced
by
J.
Cole
and
The
Neptunes.
Notably,
rapper
Armani
White
expressed
interest
in
collaborating
with
XG
in
Asia.
In
addition
to
their
"XG
TAPE"
series,
XG
has
been
making
waves
in
the
music
industry.
They
released
a
collaboration
single
"UNDEFEATED"
with
the
popular
FPS
game
"VALORANT"
on
April
12th
and
announced
their
first
all-rap
song
"WOKE
UP"
on
May
21st.
Their
achievements
include
topping
Billboard
JAPAN's
"Hot
Albums"
chart
with
their
1st
Mini
Album
"NEW
DNA"
in
September
2023
and
making
history
as
the
first
Japanese
artist
to
rank
first
on
the
US
Billboard
chart
'Hot
Trending
Songs
Powered
by
Twitter’.
Furthermore,
they
are
the
first
Japanese
girl
group
to
feature
on
the
cover
of
the
American
"Billboard"
magazine.
The
group,
consisting
of
seven
members
-
JURIN,
CHISA,
HINATA,
HARVEY,
JURIA,
MAYA,
COCONA
-
debuted
in
March
2022
with
their
single
"Tippy
Toes."
They
have
quickly
become
known
for
their
bold
culture
and
unique
worldview,
as
promoted
by
their
production
company,
XGALX.
Through
their
music
and
performances,
XG
aims
to
empower
people
globally,
living
up
to
their
name
"Xtraordinary
Girls."
Looking
ahead,
XG
has
announced
their
first
world
tour,
"XG
1st
WORLD
TOUR
–
The
first
HOWL,"
starting
on
May
18th.
This
tour
is
a
significant
milestone
for
the
group,
allowing
them
to
connect
with
fans
around
the
world.
With
each
new
release
and
performance,
XG
continues
to
solidify
their
place
in
the
global
music
scene,
promising
more
innovative
and
impactful
music
in
the
future.