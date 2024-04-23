XG Captivates Global Audience With New 'XG TAPE #4' Featuring HARVEY

XG, the hip-hop and R&B-inspired girl group, has released the latest video in their "XG TAPE" series, captivating fans worldwide. This series, known as "XG LAB STUDIO," focuses on rap performances and began before the group's official debut. The newest release, "XG TAPE #4," features HARVEY performing "Big Mad (HARVEY)" over Ktlyn's beat, marking the first vertical video in the series. This addition showcases HARVEY's unique rap flow and style, adding a new dimension to XG's expanding musical repertoire.

The "XG TAPE" series has been a significant part of establishing XG's hip-hop credentials. Starting with "XG TAPE #1 Chill Bill," members JURIN and HARVEY demonstrated their rap skills, quickly attracting attention. The series continued with "XG TAPE #2 GALZ XYPHER," where COCONA, MAYA, HARVEY, and JURIN rapped in English, Japanese, and Korean, drawing praise from international artists and influencers. "XG TAPE #3" further explored hip-hop culture with performances by HARVEY, MAYA, JURIN, and COCONA over beats produced by J. Cole and The Neptunes. Notably, rapper Armani White expressed interest in collaborating with XG in Asia.



In addition to their "XG TAPE" series, XG has been making waves in the music industry. They released a collaboration single "UNDEFEATED" with the popular FPS game "VALORANT" on April 12th and announced their first all-rap song "WOKE UP" on May 21st. Their achievements include topping Billboard JAPAN's "Hot Albums" chart with their 1st Mini Album "NEW DNA" in September 2023 and making history as the first Japanese artist to rank first on the US Billboard chart 'Hot Trending Songs Powered by Twitter’. Furthermore, they are the first Japanese girl group to feature on the cover of the American "Billboard" magazine.

The group, consisting of seven members - JURIN, CHISA, HINATA, HARVEY, JURIA, MAYA, COCONA - debuted in March 2022 with their single "Tippy Toes." They have quickly become known for their bold culture and unique worldview, as promoted by their production company, XGALX. Through their music and performances, XG aims to empower people globally, living up to their name "Xtraordinary Girls."

Looking ahead, XG has announced their first world tour, "XG 1st WORLD TOUR – The first HOWL," starting on May 18th. This tour is a significant milestone for the group, allowing them to connect with fans around the world. With each new release and performance, XG continues to solidify their place in the global music scene, promising more innovative and impactful music in the future.