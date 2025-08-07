Get Updates
007 Road To A Million 2 Release Date, Platform: Meet The Controller; When & Where To Watch In India? DEETS

007 Road To A Million 2 Release Date: Prime Video has confirmed the global release date for the highly anticipated second season of 007: Road To A Million, a thrilling reality series inspired by the iconic world of James Bond. Not just that, the makers have finally released its much-awaited trailer.

Are you wondering when and where to watch 007 Road To A Million Season 2? Well, you're at the right place. We've fetched all the required details here.

007 ROAD TO A MILLION SEASON 2: MEET THE CONTROLLER; PRIZE MONEY & OTHER DEETS

007 Road To A Million 2 promises to be more daring and cinematic than ever before. Brian Cox reprises his role as The Controller, returning with a much larger presence. Operating from a high-tech control room, he'll monitor the competing duos, throw out mind-bending challenges, and deliver his signature dry wit throughout the series.

Joining him this season is his mysterious right-hand woman, Sofia, played by Frances McNamee, adding a new dynamic to the controller's powerful persona. "Returning as The Controller this time around, the series feels more high-octane, more immersive, and definitely more Bond," said Brian Cox in a statement. "The challenges are bigger, the drama runs deeper, and I've got the best seat in the house to watch it unfold."

007: Road To A Million Season 2 follows eight pairs of ordinary people as they embark on an extraordinary, Bond-inspired adventure across the globe. From scaling towering structures in Bangkok to diving into shark-filled waters in the Bahamas, the teams must prove their strength, strategy, and trust in one another. Lagging behind comes at a cost, as the slowest contestants must face the dreaded Killer Question. In the end, one pair will return to London for a face-off with The Controller, where a £1 million prize hangs in the balance.

007 ROAD TO A MILLION 2 RELEASE DATE: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH IN INDIA?

With bigger stakes, a richer storyline, and a global playground of danger and drama, Season 2 promises to shake and stir audiences like never before.

The eight-part UK Original Series will launch exclusively on August 22, 2025, and will be available worldwide for Prime Video subscribers, including India.

prime video james bond
X