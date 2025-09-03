28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Trailer & Release Date Out: Sony Pictures Entertainment India Unveils Trailer

Expanding upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later - but turning that world on its head - Nia DaCosta directs 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship - with consequences that could change the world as they know it - and Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival - the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.

Directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Alex Garland, the film is produced by Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernard Bellew, Danny Boyle, and Alex Garland, while Cillian Murphy returns as Executive Producer. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, and Chi Lews-Parry.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple in Indian theatres on January 16, 2026