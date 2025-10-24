30th European Union Film Festival 2025: 13 Films By Female Filmmakers To Watch At EUFF

National, Oct 24, 2025: The European Union Film Festival (EUFF) returns with its milestone 30th edition, celebrating three decades of cinematic, cultural, and artistic exchange between Europe and India. From October 31 to November 9, 2025, the Delhi leg will present 28 acclaimed films from all EU Member States and Ukraine, before travelling to Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Through this vibrant showcase of European films, EUFF continues to foster Indo-European cultural collaboration, offering audiences a window to Europe, its people, culture and society.

Marking this landmark year, EUFF 2025 shines a special spotlight on contemporary women filmmakers, presenting 13 acclaimed films that traverse genres, generations, and geographies. These works embody the depth, diversity, and dynamism of women's voices in European cinema today - from intimate personal stories to bold explorations of politics, identity, and belonging. As women's perspectives continue to redefine the creative landscape, these films stand as testaments to the power of diverse storytelling. They break conventions, give voice to the unseen, and open portals to new and transformative ways of seeing. Collectively, they form a rich mosaic of European women's cinema - fearless in feeling, rooted in history and place, and unwavering in vision. Don't miss these incredible titles at the festival:

Films by women filmmakers at EUFF 2025 include:

The Trap (КЛОПКА), Bulgaria, directed by Nadejda Koseva, follows a solitary man living by the banks of the Danube whose quiet existence is disrupted when a wild boar becomes trapped near his home and foreign investors attempt to dump nuclear waste in his village. A contemplative drama about resilience, morality, and the pressures of a changing society, it screened at the São Paulo International Film Festival, Sofia International Film Festival, and Cottbus Festival of East European Cinema, standing out for its stark portrayal of individual integrity against environmental and ethical decay.

Matters of the Heart (Fuld af kærlighed), Denmark, directed by Christina Rosendahl, portrays a middle-class family whose seemingly perfect life begins to unravel under the father's growing alcoholism. As the grown-up daughter's confrontation with long-buried trauma brings painful emotions to the surface, the family is forced toward reconciliation and healing. Winner of multiple 2025 Robert Awards including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actress, it is a deeply moving exploration of family, trauma, and love.

Lioness (Emalõvi), Estonia, directed by Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo, follows Helena, a paramedic who struggles to save her teenage daughter Stefi from a dangerous, self-destructive path. Deviseing a desperate plan forces her to confront moral dilemmas and uncover new depths of maternal love. Winner of Best Film and Best Screenplay at the 2025 Estonian Film and Television Awards and the Special Jury Award at the 2024 Warsaw Film Festival, it offers a gripping reflection on parental love and modern anxieties.

The Missile (Ohjus), Finland, directed by Miia Tervo, is a heartfelt comedy-drama following a single mother working at a small-town newspaper whose life is upended after a missile crash disrupts her village. As she becomes entangled in the ensuing investigation, her search for truth becomes a powerful exploration of self-worth and resilience amidst societal chaos. Blending humor with poignancy, the film delves into themes of identity, abuse, and nationality, portraying how ordinary lives are reshaped by extraordinary events. Screened at several international festivals, The Missile is celebrated for its sharp writing, emotional honesty, and Tervo's deft balance of satire and sensitivity.

Holy Cow (Vingt-Dieux), France, directed by Louise Courvoisier, Totone, 18 years old, spends most of his time drinking beers and partying in the Jura region with his group of friends. But reality catches up with him: he has to take care of his 7-year-old sister and find a way to make a living. He then sets out to make the best Comté cheese in the region, the one that would win him the gold medal at the agricultural competition and 30,000 euros.

Behind the Haystacks (Piso apo tis thimonies), Greece, directed by Asimina Proedrou, follows a fisherman, his wife, and their daughter in rural Greece as they navigate debt, faith, and societal pressure. A tragic incident forces them to face moral and personal reckonings, revealing women's courage and agency within patriarchal confines. Winner of the Best Debut Director Award at IFFI Goa, the film is a powerful meditation on morality, resilience, and family bonds.

Soviet Milk (Mātes piens), Latvia, directed by Ināra Kolmane, is a poignant drama following a young and promising doctor whose life is upended by conflict with the totalitarian Soviet regime, losing her career, love for life, and even her ability to nurture her child. Amidst Soviet-occupied Latvia from 1945 to 1989, her grown-up daughter becomes her sole supporter, helping her navigate depression and survive the bleak realities of the regime. Based on the bestselling novel by Nora Ikstena, it examines intergenerational struggle, maternal bonds, resilience, and the human cost of living under totalitarianism. Translated and published in over 20 countries, it highlights universal themes of survival, family, and hope.

TASTY (Gardutė), Lithuania, directed by Eglė Vertelytė, is a lively comedy about two canteen cooks competing on a TV cooking show, chasing their dream of a Michelin-starred restaurant. As the competition heats up, their friendship and values are tested amid sudden fame. Official selection at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2024, it celebrates sisterhood, camaraderie, and staying true to oneself.

Castillo, Malta, directed by Abigail Mallia, Following the death of her father, Amanda seeks out her long estranged mother, who at their first meeting confesses to having killed two men in retribution to the assassination of her sister, the popular writer K.Penza back in 1986. Before she knows it, Amanda finds herself drawn into the incumbent darkness that has marred her family history as she tries to come to terms with the scars of the past.

It's Not My Film, Poland, directed by Maria Zbąska, is an intimate drama exploring the complexities of love and personal identity after the 'happily ever after' fades. Following Wanda and Janek as they attempt to revive their long-term relationship, the film traces their winter journey along the Polish Baltic coast, a make-or-break adventure testing the boundaries of trust, commitment, and self-discovery. Blending humor, tender moments, and unexpected twists, it delves into themes of artistic integrity, identity, gender dynamics, power and control, and self-discovery. Premiering at Thessaloniki International Film Festival 2024 (International Competition), it offers a poignant reflection on love, personal growth, and the fragile balance of human relationships.

The Hungarian Dressmaker (Ema a smrtihlav), Slovakia, directed by Iveta Grófová, unfolds during World War II when widow Marika shelters a Jewish boy on the Slovak-Hungarian border. Her quiet bravery becomes an act of moral defiance and compassion amid oppression. Chosen as Slovakia's official submission for the 97th Academy Awards, it merges historical insight with a deeply human story of empathy and resistance.

Family Therapy, Slovenia, directed by Sonja Prosenc, is a sharp and darkly humorous comedy-drama peeling back the layers of an apparently perfect family when a young stranger enters their lives, unsettling their fragile harmony. As buried fears, insecurities, and long-suppressed truths surface, the film transforms from domestic satire into a profound reflection on human vulnerability and societal facades. With themes of family, dysfunction, secrets, disruption, identity, and social satire, Prosenc crafts an incisive portrayal of how external disturbances expose cracks within emotional structures. Premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival 2024, Family Therapy became a national sensation, winning seven Vesna Awards at the 2024 Slovenian Film Festival and representing Slovenia's official Oscar submission for Best International Feature.

The Swedish Torpedo (Den svenska torpeden), Sweden, directed by Frida Kempff, recounts Sally Bauer's 1939 attempt to swim across the English Channel as war looms over Europe, transforming a feat of endurance into a symbol of courage and empowerment. Premiered at TIFF 2024 and winner of four Guldbagge Awards in 2025, the film is a triumphant testament to female determination and resilience.

Audiences in New Delhi can catch these films from October 31 to November 9, 2025, at India Habitat Centre, Instituto Cervantes, Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, and Liszt Institute - Hungarian Cultural Centre. Don't miss this chance to explore Europe through the lens of its most compelling contemporary filmmakers at EUFF 2025.

All films will screen with English subtitles, and entry will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Some titles carry an 18+ rating.