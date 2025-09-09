A Big Bold Beautiful Journey: Kogonada Talks About Using Magical Realism In Margot Robbie & Colin's Film

In filmmaker Kogonada's upcoming film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell showcase their remarkable chemistry as Sarah and David, two unmarried strangers who meet at a wedding and find themselves swept into a magical journey. Through a series of doors that act as portals to their pasts, they revisit defining moments of their individual lives. As Sarah and David experience each other's memories, they gain a deeper understanding of who they are in the present and open the door to the possibility of love in their future.

Indeed, doors, of all kinds, are a critical element of the films. Director Kogonada reveals, "I love the theatre of doors. When I see a door on a theatrical stage, it always sparks the imagination. That door has the potential to lead us anywhere - into the mundane or the magical. Doors represent possibilities. They are inherently mysterious. Opening a door, literally and figuratively, means entering a new space, a new experience, a new moment in your life."

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is inventive, bold, and imaginative filmmaking, paired with immersive, breathtaking visuals. Kogonada's use of magical realism seamlessly blends fantastical elements, like the life-changing doors, with practical, everyday settings, creating a grounded, yet whimsical experience crafted for the big screen.

"It's the kind of film I would want to watch in a packed theater," the filmmaker states. "It's surprising and original with two compelling actors - Margot and Colin - at the peak of their craft. They light up the screen together. Like many movie lovers, I'm hungry for new worlds, new characters, and a new way of thinking about the human experience," he continues. "But I also want something that feels relatable to my everyday life."

The characters' big bold beautiful journey uncovers a world where every door unlocks a memory, reminding us that wherever you are in life, you have the opportunity to open yourself up and change your future.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in India on 19th September, 2025.