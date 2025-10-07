A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Release Date: New Poster Of GOT Spin-Off Out; Here’s When It Will Stream Online

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Release Update: The wait is finally over for Game Of Thrones fans. HBO has officially confirmed that its much-awaited spin-off, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, is all set to premiere very soon, and fans are super excited to see another series from the Game Of Thrones world.

Are you wondering when A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms will premiere online in India? Well, worry not! We've fetched all the required information for you here.

A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS RELEASE DATE UPDATE: WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH IN INDIA

HBO has finally shared an official update on the release of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, revealing that the series is set to premiere in January 2026. Yes, you read that right! The announcement came with a brand-new poster that beautifully captures the tone and atmosphere of the upcoming fantasy drama.

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote, "This Winter, Spring is Coming. #AKnightoftheSevenKingdoms premieres January, only on @hbomax. #NYCC."

The post quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section to share their excitement. Many called it the most anticipated story in the Game of Thrones universe yet, while others celebrated the return to Westeros with the phrase, "Winter is coming!"

Take a look at the viral post here:

A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS OVERVIEW: PLOT, CAST & ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

The series is based on George R.R. Martin's acclaimed novella The Hedge Knight. It tells the story of Ser Duncan the Tall, played by Peter Claffey, and his young squire Egg, portrayed by Dexter Sol Ansell. Their journey unfolds about a hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones and roughly a century after House of the Dragon.

Set in Westeros, the show follows Duncan and Egg as they attend a royal tournament, encountering several members of the Targaryen family-including Prince Aerion, Prince Baelor, and Prince Maekar Targaryen. The world of dragons, power struggles, and dangerous alliances once again takes center stage, promising a perfect blend of action, loyalty, and destiny.

According to HBO's official synopsis, the series will explore an era when the Targaryens still ruled the Iron Throne and the memory of dragons remained alive. With its compelling story and strong emotional core, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms is all set to take fans back to the rich and brutal world of Westeros like never before.

Well, we're excited about A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms. What about you? Tell us in the comments section.