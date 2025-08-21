Ahead Of Benedict Cumberbatch's The Roses, Look At His Movies That Showcase His Range
With Benedict Cumberbatch set to star in the highly anticipated dramatic comedy The Roses, fans are eager to see his take on a new kind of role. While he's renowned for his portrayals of historical figures and superheroes, this film promises to showcase his ability to navigate the complex dynamics of a relationship, which releases in India on 29th August, 2025.
To get a sense of his incredible range, from dramatic intensity to comedic flair, here are five must-watch films from his career to watch before you see him on screen again.
The Imitation Game (2014): In this film, Cumberbatch delivers a career-defining performance as Alan Turing, the brilliant but socially isolated mathematician who led a team to crack the Nazi's Enigma code during World War II. The film showcases his exceptional ability to convey deep-seated conflict and vulnerability beneath an outwardly logical and detached persona. His performance is a testament to how he can bring nuance to a character who is often at odds with the world around him.
The Power of the Dog (2021): As the cruel and charismatic rancher Phil Burbank, Cumberbatch transforms completely, embodying a character filled with simmering rage and repressed emotion. This Western drama earned him an Academy Award nomination, and it's a stunning example of his ability to command a scene with quiet intensity and a menacing physicality. Watching this film shows his incredible range, proving he can play a truly unlikable character while still hinting at a tragic inner world.
Doctor Strange (2016): In this Marvel blockbuster, Cumberbatch brings his signature dry humor and intellectual arrogance to the role of Dr. Stephen Strange, a brilliant but self-centered surgeon. The film beautifully chronicles his journey from a man who has it all to one who must embrace humility and self-sacrifice. His sharp comedic timing and ability to portray a compelling personal arc make this a great watch.
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011): While part of a phenomenal ensemble cast, Cumberbatch delivers a memorable performance as Peter Guillam, the loyal and anxious second-in-command to Gary Oldman's George Smiley. His work in this slow-burn spy thriller is a masterclass in non-verbal acting; he conveys immense tension and anxiety through small, controlled gestures and expressions. This role highlights his skill in reacting to the performances of others and holding his own in a tense, claustrophobic atmosphere.
Atonement (2007): For an early but powerfully unsettling dramatic role. Before he was a global star, Cumberbatch played Paul Marshall in a small but pivotal part that is both memorable and chilling. His character, a creepy and predatory figure, demonstrates his ability to play a completely unsympathetic and sinister role. It's a powerful showcase of his versatility and range, proving that he can make an impactful impression in just a few scenes.