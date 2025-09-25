America's Got Talent 20 Winner Name, Photo: Who Is Jessica Sanchez? Pregnant Singer Bags Prize Money Worth...

Photo Credit: Instagram/@jessicaesanchez

America's Got Talent Season 20 (AGT 2025) Winner: After months of breathtaking performances, heartwarming stories, and a fierce edge-of-your-seat competition, America's Got Talent has officially concluded its milestone 20th season. The grand finale aired on September 24 at 9:00 PM ET in the U.S., while fans in India tuned in on Thursday morning (September 25) at 6:30 AM IST to catch the emotional and high-voltage showdown.

Since its premiere on May 27, 2025, Season 20 has been a rollercoaster ride of diverse talents, unforgettable moments, and record-breaking votes. The journey saw performers from all walks of life - singers, dancers, illusionists, comedians, and jaw-dropping specialty acts - battling it out on one of the world's biggest stages. Now, after weeks of elimination rounds and fan-fueled live shows, one extraordinary act has risen above the rest to claim the coveted AGT crown.

America's Got Talent Season 20 Winner Name, Photo, Prize Money & More

In an emotional, history-making moment, Jessica Sanchez was announced as the winner of America's Got Talent Season 20 (AGT 2025). A familiar face to longtime fans, Jessica first appeared on AGT as a 10-year-old contestant during Season 1. The American-Filipino singer-songwriter took home a staggering $1 million cash prize.

The performance that ultimately clinched the win was her stunning rendition of Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' 2024 hit, "Die With a Smile." Her emotionally charged vocals, paired with flawless control and heartfelt delivery, left the judges speechless and the audience visibly moved.

{video2}

2025 America's Got Talent Season 20 Winner: Who Is Jessica Sanchez?

Jessica Elizabeth Sanchez first stepped onto the AGT stage as a 10-year-old hopeful in Season 1. Now, nearly two decades later, she made a triumphant return - this time nine months pregnant - delivering some of the most powerful and emotionally resonant performances the series has ever witnessed.

She had won the golden buzzer from Sofía Vergara in the audition round of America's Got Talent Season 20 (AGT 2025). Born on August 4, 1995, 30-year-old Jessica rose to fame following her stint on American Idol Season 11, in which she became the runner-up. In 2021, Jessica exchanged wedding vows with her partner, Rickie Gallardo. And now, the couple is all set to welcome their first child this year.

{video5}

Jessica Sanchez First Pregnancy Delivery Due Date

As reported by NBC, America's Got Talent Season 20 winner Jessica Sanchez is due for her delivery later this fall. Jessica and Rickie are expecting a baby girl and they are planning to name their lil angel 'Eliana'.