And Just Like That Season 3 Last Episode Release Time: How To Watch Finale Online In India?

And Just Like That Season 3 finale episode release timings India: The finale of "And Just Like That" season 3 is set to captivate audiences with its mix of drama, romance, and comedy. This season has been a rollercoaster of emotions, featuring numerous ups and downs. Fans are eagerly anticipating the last episode, which promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the series.

Despite initial skepticism about whether the revival could match the success of "Sex and the City," "And Just Like That" has managed to carve its own niche. While the films were critically acclaimed and box office hits, this series received mixed reviews from viewers.

Season 3's Global Appeal

The third season continued to attract attention in countries like the USA, UK, and India. The relationship dynamics between Carrie and Miranda were a major talking point. Carrie's efforts to maintain her long-distance relationship with Aidan and Miranda's openness with Joy provided memorable moments for fans.

Although initially planned as a mini-series, the show's popularity led to the announcement of seasons two and three. Samantha's absence was felt by some viewers, but consistent viewership numbers demonstrated that the sequel had a strong following.

When Will And Just Like That Season 3 Last Episode In India?

The final episode will premiere in the USA on Thursday, August 14. However, Indian fans will have access on Friday, August 15. The episode will be available for streaming on JioHotstar at 6:35 am IST.

If you're wondering how to watch it online while travelling or offline later, JioHotstar offers options for both. You can download episodes for offline viewing if you have a subscription.

How To Watch And Just Like That 3 Finale Episode Online In India?

To enjoy "And Just Like That" season 3 on JioHotstar, follow these steps: