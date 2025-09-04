Angelina Jolie Starrer Couture To Be Released In India Exclusively On Lionsgate Play

Ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this weekend, Alice Winocour's high-fashion drama starring Oscar winner Angelina Jolie is already making global waves. HanWay Films has closed key international sales on Couture, and in a major update for the Indian audiences, the film will be released in India exclusively on Lionsgate Play (Streaming dates to be announced soon).

Set during the frenzy of Paris Fashion Week, three women's lives intersect in Paris, Maxine (Angelina Jolie), a filmmaker in her forties who discovers she has breast cancer and is drawn into an unexpected connection with a familiar collaborator (Louis Garrel); Ada (Anyier Anei), a fresh face in modeling, escaping a predetermined future back home in South Sudan; and Angèle (Ella Rumpf), a makeup artist working in the shadows of the catwalks. As their paths cross, the film reveals the quiet resilience beneath the surface of public performance and honors the unspoken solidarity shared among these women across professions, cultures, and continents.

This marks international model Anyier Anei's feature film debut, starring alongside Angelina Jolie and Louis Garrel (Little Women) amongst others.

French-born Winocour (Proxima) teamed up with cinematographer André Chemetoff (The Happening), multi-César-nominated costume designer Pascaline Chavanne (Becoming Karl Lagerfeld), and production designer Florian Sanson (Holy Motors) to bring this world to life.

Couture is produced by Charles Gillibert (Bergman Island) of CG Cinéma, Zhang Xin (History Of Sound) of Closer Media, William Horberg (The Talented Mr. Ripley), and Angelina Jolie (Unbroken), with Bob Xu serving as executive producer. The project is a co-production with France 3 Cinéma and received funding from La Région Île-de-France, Canal+, Ciné+, OCS, France Télévisions, and Chanel.

The film will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India. Streaming date is yet to be confirmed - stay tuned on Lionsgate Play!