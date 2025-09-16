Anita Verma-Lallian's Camelback Productions Celebrate Debut Film Doin It at Star-Studded NYC Event

NEW YORK, NY: - There was a major cause for celebration last night in New York City when real estate mogul-turned-film producer Anita Verma-Lallian and her production company, Camelback Productions, hosted a cocktail soirée for their debut film 'Doin It'. Known for her remarkable success in luxury real estate and her bold move into entertainment, Anita is carving out a powerful new lane at the intersection of business, culture, and storytelling.

The evening, co-hosted by Lilly Singh and in collaboration with 1497, welcomed renowned special guests including Kal Penn, Ishaan Khatter, Poorna Jagannathan, Zarna Garg, Vidya Gopalan, Rohini Iyer, Jay Sean with his wife Thara Natalie, Farhana Abodi, Marijke, and Kripa Joshi. As the soirée proceeded into the evening, it featured memorable moments with Zarna Garg introducing Anita in a rousing toast about supporting South Asian filmmakers. Anita then spoke passionately about Camelback's mission and announced two more films in the works, including Kal Penn's Shakespeare reimagining "Patel". Lilly Singh ended with a call to see 'Doin' It' in theaters so they can make more movies that properly represent South Asians and their culture. "Making independent films is not easy, it is risky and scary. You are operating in a world that does not operate like other industries do. Figuring it out is quite fun! We are excited to do more. We have a lot more we are working on and to share with you all," said Camelback Productions Founder, Anita Verma-Lallian.

Lilly Singh added, "Making movies is freaking hard. The majority of these execs don't want these stories told, so the importance of you going to the theatre and buying a ticket is so important. So please, DOIN' IT comes out September 19th, it would mean so much so we can make more movies like this one."

Partnering with 1497, a leading platform for mentorship, labs, and career pathways for South Asian filmmakers, the two organizations created a reception that is both a celebration and a cultural statement about the power of collaboration and the future of South Asian storytelling at the center of Hollywood. With 'Doin' It', Anita Verma-Lallian officially launches her production company, the first female-led production company in Arizona, signaling an exciting new era for South Asian voices and stories on the global stage. 'Doin' It' opens in theaters September 19th.

About Camelback Productions

Founded by Anita Verma-Lallian, Camelback Productions is the first female-led production company in Arizona, dedicated to creating authentic stories that celebrate South Asian culture and voices in mainstream entertainment.