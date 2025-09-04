Get Updates
Armaani Founder Giorgio Armani Dies At 91, 'Undisclosed Illness' Reported

By
Armaani Founder Giorgio Armani Dies At 91

Milan, Sep 4 (AP) Giorgio Armani, a stalwart of Milan ready-to-wear who revolutionised fashion with unstructured looks, died Thursday at the age of 91, his fashion house confirmed.

Armani died at home, the fashion house said. The fashion designer failed to appear at his runway shows in June as he was recovering from an undisclosed illness.

He was planning a major event to celebrate 50 years of his signature Giorgio Armani fashion house during Milan Fashion Week this month. (AP) SCY SCY

X