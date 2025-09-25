Avatar: Fire And Ash New Trailer Out! Pandora's Fate In Threat? WATCH New Trailer Ahead Of Release

James Cameron's groundbreaking cinematic universe expands with its most awaited third chapter, Avatar: Fire and Ash, releasing across India on 19th December 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The brand-new trailer, now out, offers a stunning glimpse into the next epic chapter of Pandora, set to be the ultimate cinematic spectacle of the year.

As anticipation builds, audiences will also be treated to a special big-screen event: Avatar: The Way of Water returns to theatres in breathtaking 3D for one week only, starting 2nd October. Fans will relive the magic of Pandora and catch the brand-new Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer exclusively in cinemas.

With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron takes audiences deeper into the world of Pandora in an all-new adventure with Marine-turned-Na'vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family. The film, which has a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, and Kate Winslet.

With the double spectacle of Avatar: Fire and Ash and the re-release of Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron invites audiences back into the awe-inspiring world of Pandora like never before.

20th Century Studios India will release Avatar: Fire and Ash on 19th December 2025 in 6 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Avatar: Fire and Ash is the upcoming sequel to James Cameron's 2009 blockbuster Avatar, which revolutionized 3D cinema.