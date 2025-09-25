Get Updates
Avatar: Fire And Ash New Trailer Out! Pandora's Fate In Threat? WATCH New Trailer Ahead Of Release

By
Avatar Fire And Ash New Trailer Out

James Cameron's groundbreaking cinematic universe expands with its most awaited third chapter, Avatar: Fire and Ash, releasing across India on 19th December 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The brand-new trailer, now out, offers a stunning glimpse into the next epic chapter of Pandora, set to be the ultimate cinematic spectacle of the year.

As anticipation builds, audiences will also be treated to a special big-screen event: Avatar: The Way of Water returns to theatres in breathtaking 3D for one week only, starting 2nd October. Fans will relive the magic of Pandora and catch the brand-new Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer exclusively in cinemas.

With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron takes audiences deeper into the world of Pandora in an all-new adventure with Marine-turned-Na'vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family. The film, which has a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, and Kate Winslet.

With the double spectacle of Avatar: Fire and Ash and the re-release of Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron invites audiences back into the awe-inspiring world of Pandora like never before.

20th Century Studios India will release Avatar: Fire and Ash on 19th December 2025 in 6 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Avatar: Fire and Ash is the upcoming sequel to James Cameron's 2009 blockbuster Avatar, which revolutionized 3D cinema.

