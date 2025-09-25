Avatar: The Way of Water Re-release Date: One Week To Go For The Return To Pandora!

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, India's highest-grossing Hollywood film, is making a grand return to theatres starting 2nd October 2025, in 3D for one week only.

Ahead of the much-anticipated release of Avatar: Fire & Ash on 19th December, audiences can relive the Oscar-winning spectacle that redefined cinematic storytelling. Originally released in December 2022, the film captured hearts worldwide, winning the Academy Award for Best Achievement in Visual Effects and immersing audiences in the breathtaking underwater world of Pandora.

Revisit the emotional journey of the Sully family with Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, and Stephen Lang and witness once again why Avatar: The Way of Water remains a global phenomenon.

20th Century Studios India releases Avatar: The Way of Water in theatres across India on 2nd October 2025, in 3D (Only for 1 week), a day ahead of its US re-release.