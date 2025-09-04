Avatar: The Way of Water To Return To Theatres On 2nd October This Year

As the wait for Avatar: Fire and Ash is mounting, 20th Century Studios is set to take you back to Pandora a little earlier with the re-release of Avatar: The Way of Water on 2nd October (Thursday), 2025.

James Cameron's visually stunning sequel and one of the highest-grossing films ever will return in 3D for one week, offering audiences an immersive opportunity to rediscover its breathtaking underwater landscapes and the heartfelt story of the Sully family on the big screen.

The film, originally released in December 2022, went on to become India's highest grossing Hollywood film and a global phenomenon and winning an Oscar for Best Achievement in Visual Effects. Starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, the film also featured Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet and Stephen Lang.

Don't miss your chance to dive back into the wonder of Pandora in all its 3D glory. Whether you're reliving the adventure or discovering it for the first time, this is one cinematic experience you won't want to miss.

20th Century Studios India releases Avatar: The Way of Water in Indian theatres on 2nd October, 2025 in 3D.