Bachelor in Paradise 10 Winner Name: Who Will Win Finale? When Will Last Episode Release In India?

Bachelor in Paradise 10 winner name: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as ABC network is all set to take you on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, emotions, romance and oodles of entertainment. After entertaining the audience for two months, Bachelor in Paradise season 10 will culminate its journey with a blockbuster grand finale episode.

Bachelor in Paradise 10 Finale Episode Timings In India: When Will Last Episode Premiere Online?

Wondering when and where to watch Bachelor in Paradise 10 finale in India? The last episode of the show will air on Tuesday (September 2) on ABC network at 8/7C in the United States of America. The show will release on Wednesday (September 3) in India due to the difference in time zones.

Indian viewers will be able to watch the show online on Prime Video, if they have a paid subscription for the OTT platform. The finale episode will premiere after 7am on the streaming giant.

Fans Unhappy With Bachelor In Paradise 10 Due To Voting

Netizens have expressed their displeasure over the way 'deserving candidates' were voted out of the show even when they showcased potential. Redditors had a field day as they shared their thoughts about the Bachelor in Paradise season 10 finale and the voting process.

One user wrote on Reddit, "Yep I stopped watching after faith and Kim got voted off. This whole voting people off thing is nonsense. Give me Ashley I'm crashing out over Jared rejecting her for literally any other woman who shows up on the beach (ironic that they ended up together but that was still great tv) (sic)."

Yup, it's become almost unwatchable at this point. I have no idea what they were thinking with the changes they made this season, especially given how much everyone enjoyed the past couple of seasons. Classic example of trying to fix something that wasn't broken (sic)," another commented.

One Reddit user slammed the show for trying to be 'Love Island'. She said, "They were trying to be Love Island & needed to stay in their lane. We have different shows for different reasons. This is annoying af. We liked the old messy drama & didn't need challenges/votes. It's brutal now."

Who Will Win Bachelor In Paradise 10 Finale? Winner Name To Be Announced

In the last episode, Andrew & Alexe won the compatibility challenge. This week is different as the couples will have to face a tough challenge to emerge as the ultimate winner of Bachelor In Paradise 2025.

The winner name will be announced in the star-studded finale episode. If gossip mills are to be believed, Jess and Spencer have the maximum chances of winning the show.

Who Are Bachelor In Paradise 10 Top 2 Finalists?

Jess Edwards & Spencer Conley and Alexe Godin & Andrew Spencer have emerged as the top two finalists of Bachelor In Paradise season 10.

Did they join BIP for love or money? Both couples said that they participated in the show for love. According to Reality Steve, they were presented with envelopes containing $100k.

Jess and Spencer are expected to win the show as they got an edge over the other couple.

Who Will Get Eliminated From Bachelor In Paradise 10 Grand Finale?

Jess Edwards and Spencer Conley reportedly got engaged during the finale episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

Bailey Brown & Jeremy Simon and Kathy Swarts & Keith Gordon have been eliminated from Bachelor in Paradise. Kat Izzo and Dale Moss also got evicted from the reality show.