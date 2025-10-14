Before You Watch Regretting You: 4 Colleen Hoover Books To Read Next

Colleen Hoover's next big-screen adaptation, Regretting You, starring Allison Williams and Mckenna Grace, hits theatres on October 24, 2025.

The No. 1 New York Times bestselling author has written over twenty novels, including It Ends with Us, It Starts with Us, Ugly Love, Verity, and All Your Perfects. Rising from self-publishing in 2012 to global stardom, Hoover became a BookTok sensation with emotionally charged stories that explore love, pain, and healing.

Here are four of her must-read novels before watching Regretting You:

1. Verity

Struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh takes a job finishing bestselling author Verity Crawford's series after Verity's accident. At Verity's home, Lowen discovers a disturbing manuscript revealing dark secrets about Verity's family-and begins to suspect she isn't as helpless as she seems. A chilling psychological thriller full of obsession, deceit, and blurred truths. A film adaptation starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett is scheduled to be released by Amazon MGM Studios in 2026.

2. It Ends with Us

Lily Bloom rebuilds her life in Boston after growing up around domestic abuse. When her relationship with Ryle Kincaid turns violent, she must decide between love and survival. Hoover's breakout hit delivers a powerful, emotional look at breaking the cycle of abuse and reclaiming one's strength. This novel was also adapted into a film starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. The movie was released in theatres on August 9, 2024 and received widespread love and appreciation from audiences.

3. Ugly Love

When Tate Collins meets pilot Miles Archer, they agree to a no-strings relationship-no past, no future. But emotions soon blur the lines, leading to heartbreak and vulnerability. A raw, passionate story about love's beauty and pain.

4. Reminders of Him

After five years in prison, Kenna Rowan returns to reunite with her daughter but faces a town unwilling to forgive her. With the help of Ledger Ward, she fights for redemption, love, and a second chance. A tender story of forgiveness and healing.