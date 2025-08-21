Better Man OTT Release Date, Platform: Pop Icon Robbie Williams’s Life Takes Center Stage

Discover a story too extraordinary to be told the ordinary way. Step into the world of pop phenomenon Robbie Williams in Better Man, premiering August 29 exclusively on Lionsgate Play. Directed by visionary filmmaker Michael Gracey and starring Robbie Williams alongside Jonno Davies, Steve Pemberton, and Alison Steadman, this innovative musical biopic charts the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and powerful comeback of one of Britain's greatest pop superstars. Told uniquely from Robbie's own perspective Better Man captures his signature wit, raw vulnerability, and undeniable charisma.

Blending energetic musical numbers with emotionally charged storytelling, the film reimagines Robbie William's journey from his childhood to boyband stardom in Take That, to breaking records as a solo artist while exploring the personal battles behind the fame. More than a music biopic, Better Man is an immersive celebration of resilience, chaos, nostalgia, and the enduring power of music. With Robbie's biggest hits and defining life moments brought vividly to life, audiences are invited not just to watch, but to feel the highs and lows of a pop legend's extraordinary life. In Better Man, Robbie is more than just a pop star and more than the persona he presents to the world. The film reveals the imperfections, contradictions, and brilliance that make up the man he truly is.

Talking about his biopic, Singer Robbie Williams said, "Everybody is so terrified of damaging their own brand. I'm not. My whole life has been a tightrope act. No safety harness. Could fall off at any moment. And a lot of the time, I do. What I've managed to achieve and what I've managed to overcome is the equivalent of stretching an elastic band from here to Mars. The film talks to you on a level deeper than words can't. It's incredibly impactful, absolutely powerful"

Adding further, Robbie shared, "So when Michael Gracey came to the house and said, 'Let's have you be a monkey,' instantly I felt that it was the biggest swing that could ever happen for this movie. I loved the risk that he was taking so much, and I knew we had to go with it. It made perfect sense to me, and it's so exciting and different. There is a surrender to the machinery of the industry that requires you to be a robot or a monkey. And I chose a monkey."

Talking about the film, Director Michael Gracey said, "Robbie Willaim had this extraordinary rise to fame and then he basically gets told his career is over at 21. There's a real excitement that you're watching someone doing the impossible. Expect this amazing emotional rollercoaster with Better Man. The highs, the lows, the Spectacles - It's a very original story, but it's also about realising the impossible dreams. That's the power of musicals, you get to present narratives through songs, dance and when it's done right it's incredibly exhilarating. This whole film is an impossible dream."