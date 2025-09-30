Bridgerton Season 4 Poster Teases Masquerade Ball Romance Ahead Of Netflix 2026 Release - Plot, Cast DEETS

Bridgerton Season 4, set to premiere in 2026, centres on Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek. The season promises love, secrets, and high-society drama with an ensemble cast, including returning favourites.

The anticipation for the next instalment of Bridgerton has heightened with Netflix's release of the first poster for Season 4. The new season is set to debut in 2026. The poster features Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, elegantly dressed in a silver-white gown, holding a mask behind her back. This imagery hints at the eagerly awaited masquerade ball where Sophie first meets Benedict Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Thompson.

Netflix shared the poster on social media, adding intrigue with the caption: "A masquerade is like no other event. Prepare yourselves, for anything can happen." This sets the stage for an exciting season filled with unexpected twists and turns.

Bridgerton Season 4 Plot

The upcoming season will centre on Benedict Bridgerton, the artistic second son of the family. Unlike his siblings, Benedict isn't keen on marriage until he encounters a mysterious woman at Violet Bridgerton's masquerade ball. Known to him only as the "Lady in Silver," she is actually Sophie, a maid facing her own challenges and dreams.

Season 4 will explore their romantic journey over eight episodes, weaving together themes of love, secrets, and high-society drama that fans have come to expect from Shondaland's series.

New Faces in Season 4

Filming for Season 4 concluded in June and introduces several new characters. Yerin Ha takes on the role of Sophie Baek. Katie Leung joins as Lady Araminta Gun, Sophie's stepmother. Michelle Mao and Isabella Wei appear as Sophie's stepsisters Rosamund and Posy Li.

These new additions promise to bring fresh dynamics and depth to the storyline, enriching the already complex world of Bridgerton.

Returning Cast Members

Fans can look forward to seeing familiar faces return. Luke Thompson reprises his role as Benedict Bridgerton. Jonathan Bailey returns as Anthony Bridgerton, while Simone Ashley plays Kate Bridgerton again. Nicola Coughlan is back as Penelope Featherington, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, and Julie Andrews continues as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

This ensemble cast ensures that viewers will enjoy another captivating season filled with romance and drama.

With its signature blend of romance, drama, and grandeur, Bridgerton Season 4 is poised to be another beloved chapter when it premieres in 2026. Fans can expect an engaging narrative that continues to captivate audiences worldwide.