Bring Her Back Release Date In India: Here's When Horror-Drama Will Hit Theatres & Stream on Prime Video

Bring Her Back Release Date In India: Bring Her Back was released in Australia on May 29, 2025, and in the USA on August 8, 2025. The movie received a very good response from the viewers. People were waiting for a different kind of horror movie for a long time. Bring Her Back seems to be fulfilling everyone's long-awaited demand. The movie will now finally be released in Indian cinemas. So, when exactly is Bring Her Back releasing in India? When will Bring Her Back be available to watch on OTT? Let us take a look at the answers below:

Bring Her Back Release Date In India

Bring Her Back is finally making its way to India. Bring Her Back will be released in India on Friday, August 22, 2025. The movie will be available only in theaters.

Bring Her Back OTT Release Date In India

Bring Her Back will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is available on OTT to rent or buy. However, it is not yet available in India.

What Is Bring Her Back All About?

The official synopsis of Bring Her Back read, "A brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother." The movie is about a brother and a sister who are adopted by a family. At first, the family seems usual, but the story unfolds as the sibling starts finding unnatural activities. Is this the story of possession? Well, not actually. Bring Her Back is more of a thriller and gore kind of film rather than horror. So, watch at your own risk.

Bring Her Back is an Australian movie that is directed by Danny and Michael Philippou and stars Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, Jonah Wren Phillips, and Sally Hawkins in key roles.