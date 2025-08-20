Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Bring Her Back Release Date In India: Here's When Horror-Drama Will Hit Theatres & Stream on Prime Video

By
Bring Her Back Release Date In India

Bring Her Back Release Date In India: Bring Her Back was released in Australia on May 29, 2025, and in the USA on August 8, 2025. The movie received a very good response from the viewers. People were waiting for a different kind of horror movie for a long time. Bring Her Back seems to be fulfilling everyone's long-awaited demand. The movie will now finally be released in Indian cinemas. So, when exactly is Bring Her Back releasing in India? When will Bring Her Back be available to watch on OTT? Let us take a look at the answers below:

Also Read
Su From So OTT Release Date: Kannada Film To Release On Prime Video Or Jio Hotstar? Deal Sealed, DEETS
Su From So OTT Release Date: Kannada Film To Release On Prime Video Or Jio Hotstar? Deal Sealed, DEETS

Bring Her Back Release Date In India

Bring Her Back is finally making its way to India. Bring Her Back will be released in India on Friday, August 22, 2025. The movie will be available only in theaters.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by PVR Cinemas (@pvrcinemas_official)

Bring Her Back OTT Release Date In India

Bring Her Back will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is available on OTT to rent or buy. However, it is not yet available in India.

What Is Bring Her Back All About?

The official synopsis of Bring Her Back read, "A brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother." The movie is about a brother and a sister who are adopted by a family. At first, the family seems usual, but the story unfolds as the sibling starts finding unnatural activities. Is this the story of possession? Well, not actually. Bring Her Back is more of a thriller and gore kind of film rather than horror. So, watch at your own risk.

Bring Her Back is an Australian movie that is directed by Danny and Michael Philippou and stars Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, Jonah Wren Phillips, and Sally Hawkins in key roles.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: prime video
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X