Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Release Date: Sony Pictures Entertainment India To Release On THIS Date

After shattering box office records globally and captivating audiences across India, Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc now returns to the big screen in a brand-new format. Responding to overwhelming fan demand, Sony Pictures Entertainment India brings the spectacular film experience in 3D (Japanese with English subtitles) to Indian theatres on 31st October, 2025.

The film, based on Tatsuki Fujimoto's acclaimed manga, continues the gripping journey of Denji - the devil hunter turned Chainsaw Man - as he faces his most dangerous and emotional battle yet. Following its massive worldwide success, the Reze Arc has cemented Chainsaw Man's position as one of the most powerful and talked-about anime franchises of the decade.

A visual and emotional rollercoaster, Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc showcases breathtaking action, intense storytelling, and stunning animation - now enhanced in 3D for a deeper, more immersive cinematic experience.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc in 3D (Japanese with English subtitles) in Indian theatres on 31st October 2025.