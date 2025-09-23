Chainsaw Man To Release In India With No Cuts, Receives Rave Reviews Globally

Sony Pictures Entertainment India is gearing up to release Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc on 26th September 2025. This anime film will be available in both Japanese and Hindi languages. Fans are eagerly awaiting its debut, and the movie has already generated significant buzz.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reviewed the film and granted it an A rating without any visual cuts. The movie's duration is 102 minutes, which translates to 1 hour and 42 minutes.

Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc Positive Reception and Anticipation

Even before its official release, the film is receiving enthusiastic feedback. Viewers have expressed admiration for its animation quality, action sequences, and emotional storytelling. These elements seem to resonate well with audiences, contributing to the excitement surrounding the film.

The movie will be released in India on September 26th in both Japanese with English subtitles and Hindi. It will be available in IMAX as well as all premium formats, offering viewers a variety of options to enjoy the cinematic experience.

One user tweeted, "Just watched Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc at a special screening. It's an emotional rollercoaster with breathtaking visuals."

Another wrote, "The animation in Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc looks stunning! Definitely a must-watch for anime lovers. #MovieNight."

The anticipation for "Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc" is palpable among fans and critics alike. With its upcoming release in multiple formats and languages, it promises to deliver an engaging experience for anime enthusiasts across India.

