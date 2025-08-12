Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancée Flaunts XX Cr Diamond Ring, Size & Price Will Leave You Stunned

Georgina Rodriguez Engagement Ring Cost: After eight years together, Cristiano Ronaldo has finally proposed to Georgina Rodriguez, and the couple is now officially engaged, which has sent the internet into a frenzy. Georgina took to Instagram to share a photo of her stunning engagement ring, proudly displaying it above Cristiano's hand. The intimate snap, seemingly taken while the couple was relaxing in bed, has fans buzzing with excitement. She captioned the photo in Spanish, saying, "Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas" meaning "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives."

Everyone is buzzing with curiosity about Georgina Rodriguez's massive engagement ring. Fans can't wait to find out which luxury designer crafted the stunning piece. The internet is flooded with speculation over its jaw-dropping price tag and exclusive details.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Fiancée Georgina Rodriguez's Engagement Ring Cost

A user named Julia Chafe, famously known for explaining the cost and the design of famous rings, posted a video on Instagram explaining all the details about Georgina Rodriguez's engagement ring. She guessed the ring to be a "35 carat oval shaped" diamond ring. It is speculated to be worth $3 million, i.e., 0.3 crores.

As per WWD's report, the worth of Georgina Rodriguez's ring is calculated to be somewhere between 1.5 million to 5 million (0.15 to 0.5 crores). It is speculated that the ring features somewhere between 25 to 30 carats.

How Did Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez Meet?

Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez have been dating each other since 2017. As per Vogue Arabia's report, they met each other in Gucci store. Back then, Georgina was working as a sales assistant. As per the reports, it was "love at first sight." They made their public appearance for the first time in 2017 at the FIFA Football Awards. Georgina and Cristiano together welcomed two daughters, Alana and Bella.