Cross Season 2 Teaser & Release Date Out: When & Where To Watch The Hit Crime Thriller Show Online?

CULVER CITY, CALIF/NEW YORK - October 10, 2025 - Today at New York Comic Con, Prime Video unveiled the gripping teaser and premiere date for Season Two of the hit crime thriller series, Cross, starring and executive produced by Aldis Hodge. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Paramount Television Studios, the eight-episode second season will debut exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories on Wednesday, February 11, with the first three episodes and new episodes each week leading up to the season finale on March 18.

Cross is a complex, twisted, pulse-pounding thriller created by executive producer, showrunner, and writer Ben Watkins, based upon the characters from James Patterson's best-selling Alex Cross book series. The Washington, D.C. crime drama follows Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge), a brilliant homicide detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the minds of murderers in order to identify and catch them. In Season Two, Cross is in pursuit of a ruthless vigilante who is hunting down corrupt billionaire magnates.

Season Two brings new cast additions Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason and Wes Chatham joining the Cross universe as well as returning stars Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, and Johnny Ray Gill. In addition to Watkins and Hodge, Cross is executive produced by Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, J. David Shanks, Aiyana White, Craig Siebels, Owen Shiflett, James Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa. Cross is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Paramount Television Studios.