Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2025: Cannes Best Actress Karla Sofía Gascón Arrives in India

Cannes Best Actress Karla Sof a Gasc n Arrives in India

Internationally acclaimed actress Karla Sofía Gascón, celebrated for her powerful performances in Emilia Pérez, Rebelde, and more, has arrived in India to attend the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival and Awards 2025.

The Cannes Best Actress and Oscar Award Nominee took to Instagram to share her excitement, writing, "What a beautiful welcome!" - expressing her joy and gratitude for the warm reception in India.

Her visit marks a proud moment for the festival, which continues to bridge global cinema and celebrate artistic brilliance that transcends borders.

X