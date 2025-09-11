Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Advance Booking Collection (India): Japanese Anime Creates History Before Release

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Advance Booking Collection Day 1 (India): The Japanese anime fans in India can't keep calm and rightfully so. After all, the biggest and the most awaited anime movie is set to hit the theatres on September 12, 2025. We are talking about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle. After the phenomenal success of four seasons of the anime - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train Arc & Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Entertainment District Arc, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Swordsmith Village Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Hashira Training, Demon Slayer is now coming with the fifth season and it is coming as a movie.

Needless to say, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has managed to create a massive buzz in the town. After all, fans are quite eager to see what happened when the demon slayers along with the hashiras were pulled into the infinity castle and fans are wondering if Muzan Kibutsuji was killed by the demon slayers. While the trailer has left everyone quite intrigued, the makers had begun the advance booking in India and it has witnessed a phenomenal response from the audience. While the shows have been going housefull so far, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has already created a history as it has become the first anime movie to have a 5am show.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Advance Booking Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, which is directed by Haruo Sotozaki has managed to sold over 1 lakh tickets for its day of release and over 2.5 lakh tickers across the three leading national cinema chains - PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis. This isn't all. Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has managed to rake in a staggering Rs 15 crores so far from the advance booking collection In India.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Creates A Record

Interestingly, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has managed to beat the pre-sales of Suzume and Jujutsu Kaisen in India. In fact, it has emerged as the biggest non-Hollywood foreign animation or live-action film in India.

While Demon Slayer Infinity Castle seems to be unstoppable at the Indian box office, it will be interesting to see if it can beat Mahavatar Narsimha which has been highest animated grosser in India.