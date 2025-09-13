Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Day 1: Anime Film Sees Good Opening; Creates 2 Records In India

Demon Slayer Box Office Collection Day 1 (India): Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has finally hit cinemas in India and it is creating a buzz among fans. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, this animated dark fantasy action movie draws inspiration from the Infinity Castle arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba which ran from 2016 to 2020. The anticipation for this 2025 release Japanese anime was fueled by its captivating trailers and posters and also by the phenomenal success of the previous seasons of Demon Slayer.

To note, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle revolves around demon slayers, along with most Hashiras, who venture into the infinity castle to face Muzan Kibutsuji. However, Tengen Uzui, the sound Hashira, is absent from this mission. Fans are eager to witness Tanjiro Kamado and his companions's fierce battle various demons, including those from the upper ranks of the twelve kizuki, on their quest to confront Muzan. While fans have been eagerly waiting Demon Slayer Infinity Castle release in India, the movie witnessed an impressive start at the box office

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle made a collection of Rs 13cr on day 1 (first Friday) including all languages.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Surpasses Lifetime Collection Of Suzume

With an opening day collection of Rs 13cr, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has managed to beat the lifetime collection of Suzume (Rs 10cr) and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Rs 4.85cr). As A result, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has recorded the highest opening for Japanese anime and also earned the biggest non-Hollywood foreign animation opening

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is expected to see a hike in collections today (day 2/ first Saturday) and cross Rs 25cr in India.

Meanwhile, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has managed to create a massive buzz and is eyeing an opening of $45M-$60M+ worldwide over Friday to Sunday as quoted by Deadline.