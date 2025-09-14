Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Day 2: Anime Holds Ground On 1st Saturday; Crosses 25Cr In India

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 2 (India): The animated film Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has finally arrived in Indian cinemas, generating excitement among fans. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, this dark fantasy action movie is based on the Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, which was published between 2016 and 2020. The anticipation for this Japanese anime was heightened by its engaging trailers and posters as well as the success of previous seasons making Demon Slayer Infinity Castle one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

In the storyline of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, demon slayers, including most Hashiras, embark on a mission into the infinity castle to confront Muzan Kibutsuji. Fans are eager to see Tanjiro Kamado and his companions engage in intense battles against various demons, including those from the upper ranks of the twelve kizuki, as they strive to face Muzan. The release of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle in India has been met with enthusiasm, leading to an impressive start at the box office.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 2 (India)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle made a collection of Rs 13.92cr on day 2 (first Saturday) including all languages. This took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 26.92cr

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Fails To Beat The Conjuring: Last Rites

With a collection of Rs 13.92cr on day 2, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has failed to beat the second day collection of The Conjuring: Last Rites which had minted Rs 17.5cr on the second day of release.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is expected to see a hike in collections today (day 2/ first Saturday) and cross Rs 25cr in India.

Meanwhile, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has emerged as the highest grossing Japanese anime movie in India.