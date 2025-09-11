Demon Slayer Infinity Castle First Review (India): Japanese Anime Comes With Impressive Fight Scenes & Story

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle First Review (India): The Japanese anime series, Demon Slayer, has garnered a significant global fanbase and there are no second thoughts about it. With four seasons already released, the franchise's success has led to the creation of a new season in movie format. This film, titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle (Demon Slayer Infinity Castle), is directed by Haruo Sotozaki and is set to premiere on September 12 in India. Its captivating poster and trailer have generated considerable excitement among fans eager to witness the conclusion of Muzan Kibutsuji's story.

The plot of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle centres on the demon slayers, including most of the Hashiras, as they are drawn into the infinity castle while attempting to confront an injured Muzan. Notably absent from this group is sound Hashira Tengen Uzui. Enthusiasts are particularly excited to see Tanjiro Kamado and his companions face off against numerous demons, including those from the upper ranks of the twelve kizuki. As everyone is eagerly looking forward to the release of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, here's the first review of the anime film

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle First Review (India)

As per a viral tweet on micro-blogging site Twitter, a user wrote "Demon Slayer Infinity Castle good The fight scenes, the backstories... omg. Still processing what I just experienced...I would recommend if you're a Demon Slayer fan, you'll enjoy this". The Twitter user also gave Demon Slayer Infinity Castle a rating of 3.5 stars.

Meanwhile, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has been going strong in terms of presales in India. The movie is eyeing to sell over 2 lakhs tickets in presales for day 1 with an advance booking collection of over Rs 15crores in India. In fact, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has reportedly crossed 99% releases of the year in presales so far and is expected to become one of the biggest grossers of the year.