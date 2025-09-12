Demon Slayer Infinity Castle OTT Release Date, Platform (India): When & Where To Watch Anime Online | EXCL

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle OTT Release Update: The highly anticipated film Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has finally premiered in cinemas worldwide and fans are buzzing with excitement over this. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the movie is an animated dark fantasy action film which is inspired from the Infinity Castle arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's 2016-2020 manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Needless to say, fans have been captivated by every aspect of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, from its trailer to its posters making it one of the most anticipated releases of 2025.

The story of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle follows demon slayers and most Hashiras as they enter the infinity castle to confront Muzan Kibutsuji. However, sound Hashira Tengen Uzui is notably missing from this group. Viewers are eager to see Tanjiro Kamado and his friends battle various demons, including those from the upper ranks of the twelve kizuki as they head to confront Muzan. While Demon Slayer Infinity Castle witnessed a grand release, there have been speculations about when will it premiere online in India in full HD.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle OTT Platform In India

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is likely to premiere on Netlfix in India. However, we are still waiting for an official announcement.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle OTT Release Date In India

For the uninitiated, as per Rohit as the new releaseas take around 8 weeks to release on OTT, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is expected to make its digital release in India after the first week of November. However, the official announcement is still awaited

Meanwhile, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has managed to create a massive buzz and is eyeing an opening of $45M-$60M+ worldwide over Friday to Sunday as quoted by Deadline.