Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Overseas Review: Anime Film Is A Visual Treat That Comes With An Adrenaline Rush

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Overseas Review: Anime enthusiasts across the world are buzzing with excitement and rightfully so. After all, the much-anticipated film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle has finally hit the screens today. This release follows the success of the anime's four seasons with the last one being Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Hashira Training. Now, fans eagerly await the fifth season's debut as a movie and needless to say, this Japanese anime is one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

The anticipation surrounding Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is palpable. Fans are eager to discover the fate of the demon slayers and hashiras within the infinity castle. The question on everyone's mind is whether Muzan Kibutsuji meets his end at their hands. The series' previous arcs have captivated viewers with their gripping narratives and stunning visuals and Demon Slayer Infinity Castle promises to deliver even more thrilling moments and emotional depth. Check out with the audience abroad has to say about Demon Slayer Infinity Castle

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Overseas Review

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, a user wrote, "Just out of #DemonSlayerInfinityCastle and it is an absolute feast for the eyes! Did not realise however it is 2.5 hours long, so gonna be tired in the morn". Another user gave Demon Slayer a rating of 4 stars and wrote, "Expect some blood, which adds a bit of grit. Even if you haven't seen the previous works, you won't be too confused, as the basic plot is simple: Tanjiro must go through a series of battles until he finds Muzan. It's essentially like 'Kill Bill' with a dash of 'The Matrix' and sometimes gets pretty trippy. The animation looks stunning with a lot of attention to detail, making the film an intoxicating, eye-catching, and dazzling spectacle. It's an adrenaline rush".

Meanwhile, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, which is directed by Haruo Sotozaki, witnessed an impressive response in terms of advance booking in India and reportedly managed to beat 99% of the releases of 2025.