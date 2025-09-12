Demon Slayer Infinity Castle X Review: Is Japanese Anime Worth The Hype? Here’s What Fans Liked & Disliked

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle X Review: The Japanese anime series, Demon Slayer, has captivated audiences worldwide with its gripping storyline in every season and there are no second thoughts about it. With four seasons already released, the franchise's success has led to the creation of a new movie. Titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle, this film is directed by Haruo Sotozaki and has generated significant excitement among fans eager to witness the epic battle between demon slayers and Muzan Kibutsuji and twelve kizuki.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle in India and across the world on September 12. The movie picks up right where Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Hashira Training left off. In this installment, all demon slayers, including the Hashiras (except for sound Hashira Tengen Uzui), find themselves in the infinity castle as they attempt to confront an injured Muzan. In this latest chapter, Tanjiro Kamado and his companions join forces with the Hashiras to battle numerous demons. And while, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has finally hit the screens, here's what the audience has to say about it.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle X Review

In a tweet shared on the micro-blogging site Twitter, a user gave Demon Slayer Infinity Castle a 5 star rating and wrote, "What an incredible experience it was to watch Demon Slayer. It's worth watching it in IMAX. The 2 and a half hours felt too short. I still hate Akaza but I hate him more for making me cry because of his story. My damn beautiful Zenitsu totally killed it, obviously". Another user wrote, "Just got back from seeing the new Demon Slayer movie. I knew some stuff going into it, but it was honestly great. The fights were great, the backstory with Akaza was really moving and emotional as well as the Shinobu stuff. Can't wait for the next one!" A Twitter user also wrote, "I finished watching the Demon Slayer movie and let me tell you, if you have the chance to see it in D-BOX seats, DO IT. The experience is a thousand times better. Everything feels twice as intense, it was... I'm speechless. I'll never recover from this movie."

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle: What People Didn't Like

On the other hand, Twitter user also revealed that while Demon Slayer Infinity Castle was a solid watch it felt like an entire season crammed into 2.5 hours. The tweet read as, "#DemonSlayerInfinityCastle to me while solid proved my biggest worries to be correct. This wasn't really a movie. It was an entire season of anime crammed into 2.5 hours and to me it just didn't work. The pacing is all over the place and it hurt the experience. It's solid overall". Another user wrote up about the tedious climax and tweeted, " I would be calling #DemonSlayerInfinityCastle a perfect movie, if it weren't for that ending with that overly long flashback scene that ends up being tedious... Despite this, it manages to deliver some very epic moments and breathtaking scenes".

Meanwhile, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has managed to create a massive buzz and is eyeing an opening of $45M-$60M+ over Friday to Sunday as quoted by Deadline