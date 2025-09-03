Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle Advance Booking: Crunchyroll To Open On September 5th In India

The wait is finally over! Crunchyroll, in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment, is thrilled to announce that advance bookings for the highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will open on September 5 across theatres in India. The film will release on more than 750 screens nationwide-the widest release ever for an anime film in India-across all formats. Fans can secure their tickets via leading cinema chains and online platforms ahead of the movie's theatrical release on September 12. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle also marks a milestone as the first anime film in India to release in five languages - Japanese (with English subtitles), English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

As part of the anime celebrations, fans in Mumbai will also have the chance to attend a special advance screening on September 7, joined by anime superfans Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna. The event will feature exclusive experiences and photo opportunities inspired by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle. Attendees will be among the very first in the country to watch the film ahead of its nationwide release, making this screening a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Demon Slayer enthusiasts.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, the first feature film in the three-part cinematic trilogy representing the final battle of the hugely popular, award-winning anime shonen series from famed animation studio ufotable, distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment. The story begins when Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family is killed by a demon, joins the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his younger sister Nezuko back into a human after she is transformed into a demon. The series has captivated audiences worldwide with its tragic tale of humans and demons, riveting sword fights, charming characters, and comical scenes.

In addition to its release across five languages in India, the film has cleared the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) review without any visual cuts and has been granted a U/A 13+ rating.

