Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle Ist Weekend Box Office Collection Breaks Records: Here's How

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 3: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle has set the cash registers jingling in India. The anime film has created ripples at the box office, setting new records for an anime release. From registering the highest opening weekend for an Anime to surpassing the lifetime collection of all anime films in a single day, the movie has broken records in the first three days of release.

DEMON SLAYER INFINITY CASTLE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION (FIRST WEEKEND) NETT AND GROSS

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures' collaboration has worked wonders as Demon Slayer Infinity Castle scored the highest opening weekend for an Anime movie in India. It also registered the second-highest weekend for any International film in 2025 in the country.

Here's the look at the Net and Gross box office collection of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle in the first weekend!

Friday: 12.25 Cr (14.95 Gross)

Saturday: 13.05 Cr (15.95 Gross)

Sunday: 13.63 Cr (16.55 Gross)

Total: 38.93 Cr Nett (47.45 Gross)

DEMON SLAYER INFINITY CASTLE GETS WIDEST ANIME RELEASE IN INDIA

Did you know Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle had the widest release of any anime film in India? If we talk about numbers, the previous widest anime release covered close to 120 cities in the country.

Guess what? Demon Slayer was released in cinema halls in close to 600 cities in India, which means over 480 cities and towns were added to the list, making Demon Slayer Infinity Castle the widest anime release in our nation.

480 cities that never saw a theatrical release of an anime film were added to the list.

WHY DEMON SLAYER IS SUCH A HIT IN INDIA?

Wondering why Demon Slayer is such a massive hit in India? The movie is available for viewing in multiple languages, including the original Japanese.

The film can be viewed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English. This provided easy access to the audience across different states. This multilingual approach paid rich dividends for the makers as it actually helped in broadening the audience base beyond core anime enthusiasts.

When tickets went live a week prior to release, the film was made available in more than 750 screens across India. To meet with the growing demand from fans every hour, Sony Pictures Releasing International, the distributors of the film eventually released it in more than 1900 screens.

The film has become such a phenomenon in India that multiplexes are going beyond their standard programming to meet demand, with round-the-clock shows, including 5 AM screenings-a first for any film in 2025.

In a breakthrough move, Demon Slayer also made its way into smaller cinemas and single screens across tier-2 and tier-3 cities, many of which traditionally do not program anime or animation films. Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll foresaw this demand and urged smaller exhibitors to open the film.

This bold step paid off, as these cinemas reported strong occupancy levels and enthusiastic audience response, underlining the fandom for this brand in India. The combination of the extraordinary content, language localization and wide theatrical access allowed Demon Slayer to transcend its core audience base, positioning it as a mainstream entertainment experience for Indian audiences.

This marks a watershed moment for anime in India, cementing Demon Slayer as a mainstream box office force.