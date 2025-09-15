Director Hashimoto’s Historic Premiere: Shin chan’s First India-Themed Anime Debuts In Delhi On THIS Date

New Delhi, September 15, 2025: History was created last evening as Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India - the first-ever anime film set in India - premiered to a packed house at PVR INOX Pacific Mall, Delhi. The landmark event was made even more memorable by the presence of the film's director, Masakazu Hashimoto, who travelled from Japan to introduce Shin chan's "India Story" and personally meet his Indian fans.

Fans turned out in large numbers, many dressed as Shin chan, to welcome the beloved anime character to the big screen in his first-ever India-themed adventure. The evening saw enthusiastic fan interactions, laughter-filled moments, and heartfelt exchanges between Director Hashimoto and Indian audiences who have embraced Shin chan as a cultural icon. They were joined by His Excellency Keiichi Ono, the Ambassador of Japan to India

And Mr. Kurosawa Shinya from the Japan Foundation who is the host of Japan Film Festival held at Mela Mela Anime Japan..

Director Masakazu Hashimoto said: "Shin chan is a work of "tradition" and "challenge." Over the course of its 30-plus years of tradition, it has produced over 30 films and created many masterpieces. And without simply following those classics, it has always taken on new challenges, striving to create the next new masterpiece. One of the new challenges for "Shin chan the Movie: Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India" was to "take an adventure set in India." As a director, it would make me incredibly happy to be able to share this new venture in Japanese animation, which incorporates song and dance and pays respect to Indian films, with the people of India. I look forward to the release!"

Aamer Bijli, PVR INOX Pictures, added: "Shin chan is more than an anime character - he's a phenomenon in India. Hosting Director Hashimtoo for this historic premiere has been a moment of pride for us, and the overwhelming fan response proves how deeply Shin chan connects with audiences across generations."

The premiere of Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India not only marked a milestone for anime in India but also celebrated the growing cultural exchange between India and Japan through the universal language of cinema.

The mischief begins in cinemas across India on 26th September. Dance, laugh, and join the chaos - if you dare!