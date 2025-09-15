Disha Patani Makes A Statement At Calvin Klein’s Spring 2026 Showcase In New York

Disha Patani turned heads at New York Fashion Week as she attended the highly anticipated Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 showcase by creative director Veronica Leoni. The actress, who continues to cement her presence on the international fashion scene, was among the select global personalities invited by the brand to witness its newest collection, The Bollywood actress stood out as a symbol of global style and elegance with her sophistication.

A longtime favorite for her effortless mix of glamour and modern cool, Disha brought her signature style to the front row in a striking V-neck, strappy, sequined, and embroidered maxi dress. She kept the look understated yet radiant with minimal glam, open hair, a natural makeup glow, and sleek black heels - a perfect balance of charm and elegance that resonated with the brand's timeless aesthetic.

Adding to the buzz, Disha was spotted sharing a warm laugh and engaging conversation with fellow front-row guests, supermodel and actress Carolyn Murphy and model Sabrina Dhowre Elba, reflecting the easy camaraderie of the evening.

The show featured an eclectic mix of Hollywood and global icons, including BTS's Jungkook, Lily Collins, and Chris Briney, all adding to the star power of the event.

Disha's appearance at the show comes at a pivotal moment in her career not only is she establishing her footprint on the global fashion stage, but she is also gearing up for her much-anticipated Hollywood debut, Holiguards. With fashion and film converging, Disha is steadily carving out her space as a true international star.