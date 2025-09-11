Downton Abbey The Grand Finale Early Review: Hugh-Laura's Final Chapter Is 'The Perfect Goodbye'; Ending Is..

Photo Credit: Instagram/@downtonabbey_official

Downton Abbey The Grand Finale Early Review: The grand halls of Downton are opening their doors one last time. Acclaimed director Simon Curtis is back to helm the third and final chapter of the beloved Downton Abbey film series: Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. Scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on Friday (September 12, 2025), the film promises to deliver a heartfelt farewell to the Crawley family, whose aristocratic drama has captivated audiences around the world for over a decade.

With the official release of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale just around the corner, early reviews are beginning to roll in - and they're nothing short of glowing. The advance buzz has sparked a new wave of excitement among fans, many of whom are calling it the most anticipated chapter of the franchise yet.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (Downton Abbey 3): Is It Really The End?

What began as a British period television series in 2010 grew into a global phenomenon, spanning six seasons and two successful films. With millions of devoted fans across generations, Downton Abbey set a new benchmark for historical storytelling - blending tradition, change, romance, and class conflict with elegance.

Both previous films, released in 2019 and 2022, were box-office hits, praised for their nostalgic charm, sharp writing, and impeccable production design. Now, as the final installment nears, anticipation is higher than ever.

As Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale gears up for its 2025 theatrical release tomorrow, fans are already bracing themselves for a heartfelt goodbye. Marketed as the final installment of the beloved franchise, the film promises to tie up the story of the Crawley family and their loyal household staff - but is this really the end? Adding to the excitement, the franchise creator Julian Fellowes told Deadline, "I don't know. Every time I say, 'Oh yes, that's definitely it. Goodbye, and I'll never do it again.' Then, within a year, I'm back doing something. So I never say never anymore. (sic)"

"But I think it's the last with the original cast. They've done 15 years, and that's a long time on a TV show. The young women who arrived in their early 20s are now in their late 30s, and they've all married, had babies, been divorced, and God knows what else, since we started the show, (sic)" he added.

Downton Abbey The Grand Finale Early Review Ahead Of Release

Many familiar faces from the Downton Abbey universe are set to return in the final installment, including key cast members from the original series and the previous two films. Paul Giamatti reprises his role as Harold Levinson, bringing back the beloved character from the TV series, while Dominic West returns as Guy Dexter, last seen in Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Joining the ensemble for the first time are acclaimed actors Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, and rising star Arty Froushan, adding fresh energy to the already star-studded lineup.

Early reviews for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale are sparking widespread excitement. Critics are praising its heartfelt storytelling and emotional depth, fueling fan anticipation for the much-awaited final chapter of the beloved saga.

Taking to Twitter (X), one of the users got emotional while praising the final chapter and wrote, "#DowntonAbbeyTheGrandFinale is the perfect farewell! It's truly moving, vibrant, and above all, relevant. The Crawleys remind us that class isn't just about titles; true legacy is about embracing change as a family. A beautiful ending, executed flawlessly."

Another user tweeted, "DOWNTON ABBEY: THE GRAND FINALE is such an incredibly moving film! Helmed by director Simon Curtis, it is a love letter to the global Downton Abbey community. Through Simon's lens, family focus, humour, resilience and poignancy all crystalise beautifully, blending perfectly with Julian Fellowes' treasure trove of a script. Thank you both for sharing this masterpiece film with the world!"

As the early reviews continue to pour in, it's clear that Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale delivers a moving and fitting send-off to the beloved Crawley family.