Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Trailer: Michelle Dockery On Lady Mary Albot’s Liberation

National, 5th September, 2025: Downton Abbey returns for one last curtain call, and it is anything but quiet. Universal Pictures India (distributed by WarnerBros. Discovery) is bringing to audiences the latest edition of the franchise, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. Set to release in theatres on 12th September, 2025, the film involves a controversy-clad storyline of Lady Mary Talbot's life, full of emotional upheaval, societal expectations and stints of personal transformation.

As viewers rejoin Mary on screen, they can see that she is no longer 'Lady Mary Talbot' - she is separated and on the brink of finalising her divorce. For women of that time, going through a divorce often involved harsh judgement and being pushed to the margins of social ostracism. "As a modern woman, you can't quite fathom that that's what the attitudes of the people around her would be," says Michelle Dockery, who plays Mary Talbot. Mary is normally the belle of the ball and has a high status in the social circles of her vicinity, but now she is left to navigate unfamiliar waters. However, this exclusion has given her the opportunity for a period of quiet rebellion and reflection.

"The divorce has opened up a new chapter in her life. It feels daunting but she's ready to embark on something new," notes Dockery. "She's been trained by the best people around her, she's fiercely independent and has the strength to get through anything that's thrown at her," Dockery shares, emphasising how Mary is now entering a new good place.

A mysterious new figure in Mary's life is Gus Sambrook - and like how all chance encounters go, when Sambrook turns up, she isn't expecting him. "He comes into Mary's life just at the right point where she needs to just let go and have a bit of fun. She's very attracted to him, and because she's feeling vulnerable, it makes her a bit reckless," observes Dockery. Sambrook's mannerisms drive a certain curiosity within Mary which one cannot quite put their finger on. "Mary likes a bad boy, as much as she doesn't care to admit it," Dockery laughs, talking about Mary enjoying someone who is a little less formal, and entirely unlike the people she has grown up around.

With a bold new beginning and a powerful new storyline, Downtown Abbey: The Grand Finale returns to theatres on 12th September, 2025!