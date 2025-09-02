Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock's Transformation During The Smashing Machine Venice Premiere Leaves Fans In Awe

Dwayne Johnson surprised fans with his weight loss at the Venice Film Festival. His transformation is tied to his role in 'The Smashing Machine', showcasing his commitment to health and diverse acting roles.

Dwayne Johnson, famously known as 'The Rock,' surprised fans with his new appearance at the Venice Film Festival on September 1. He attended the premiere of "The Smashing Machine" looking notably slimmer. In photos from the event, Johnson wore a blue shirt and black trousers, showcasing his leaner physique. Fans quickly noticed this transformation, with one commenting on social media about his significant weight loss.

Johnson's dramatic change has sparked conversations online. One fan remarked, "The Rock is currently going viral after losing a lot of muscle👀." Another added, "The Rock drops 28KG! Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shed nearly 28 kg to focus on health, agility, and longevity." A third user speculated that the weight loss was health-related, noting how healthy he looks now.

Transformation for a New Role

The actor's transformation is linked to his role in "The Smashing Machine," where he portrays 1990s fighter Mark Kerr. Directed by Benny Safdie, the film also features Emily Blunt as Kerr's girlfriend, Dawn Staples. At the film's premiere, Johnson was visibly moved and received a 15-minute standing ovation for his performance.

Discussing his role and physical change at the premiere, Johnson expressed his enthusiasm for taking on such a challenge. He stated, "I have for a long time wanted this. The transformation part was something I was really hungry to do." This role allowed him to step away from his usual action-comedy image.

Breaking Free from Typecasting

Johnson has often been cast in action-comedy roles throughout his career. However, "The Smashing Machine" provided him an opportunity to break free from this typecasting. Reflecting on this shift, he explained how Hollywood often confines actors to specific roles based on box office success.

"The box office in our business is very loud," Johnson noted. "And it can push you into a category and into a corner: This is your lane... And I understood that." Despite enjoying those films, he felt compelled to explore more diverse roles.

Oscar buzz is already surrounding Johnson's performance in this film. His portrayal of Mark Kerr showcases his ability to take on more serious roles beyond what audiences typically expect from him. This shift marks an exciting new chapter in his acting career.

The actor's emotional response at the festival highlighted how much this project meant to him personally and professionally. As fans continue discussing his transformation and performance, it's clear that Dwayne Johnson remains committed to evolving as an artist while prioritising health and longevity.