Dwayne Johnson’s ‘The Smashing Machine’ Gets A Smashing Recco From Farhan Akhtar!

Farhan Akhtar, acclaimed actor-filmmaker who himself once stepped into the boxing ring on screen with Toofaan - has now showered love on the trailer of the internationally applauded The Smashing Machine starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Sharing the trailer through a special post on his social media account, Farhan's excitement has sparked enthusiastic reactions online. The trailer has quickly caught attention, drawing fans and industry watchers alike to the highly anticipated film which releases in India on 2nd October.

Farhan's heartfelt caption read:

"It's not often that I feel the urge to share the trailer of someone's film but this one really moved me, so here I am. First, it's directed by Benny Safdie @bowedtie, who made the brilliant 'Uncut Gems'.. second, there's the amazing Emily Blunt who is always a treat to watch .. and then there's Dwayne @therock Johnson in an unrecognisable avatar, really looking like he's deep-dived into this one. Can't wait to see it. The Smashing Machine. @pvrpictures if you see this post, keep my seats blocked and the popcorn ready 😉♥"

From an electrifying true story to powerhouse performances, A24's The Smashing Machine is one of the most awaited films of 2025. Directed by Benny Safdie and led by Dwayne Johnson in a career-defining role, this biographical sports drama - presented by PVR INOX Pictures - promises to pack a punch both inside and outside the ring when it hits cinemas across India on 2nd October 2025.