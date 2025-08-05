Get Updates
Ella McCay Trailer, Release Date: 20th Century Studios India Drops Trailer Of James L Brook's Film

Ella McCay Trailer Release Date

Hollywood veteran James L Brooks' new feature film "Ella McCay", a comedy drama movie starring Emma Mackey and Jamie Lee Curtis, will be released in Indian theatres on December 12.

Disney-owned banner 20th Century Studios shared the news on its social media handles. "A story about the people you love, and how to survive them. Check out the new poster for #EllaMcCay, only in theatres December 12," the studio posted, while sharing the official trailer. Known for classics like "Terms of Endearment", "Broadcast News" and "As Good as It Gets", Brooks has written and directed "Ella McCay".

The movie features Mackey, known for "Sex Education" and "Barbie", in the titular role of an idealistic young woman who juggles her family and work life in a comedy about the people you love and how to survive them. The film's cast also includes Jack Lowden, Kumail Nanjiani, Ayo Edebiri, Spike Fearn, Rebecca Hall, Julie Kavner, Becky Ann Baker, Joey Brooks, Albert Brooks and Woody Harrelson. "Ella McCay" is produced by Brooks, Richard Sakai, Julie Ansell, and Jennifer Brooks.

X