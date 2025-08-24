Emily In Paris Season 5 Assistant Director Dies On Set At 47 After Collapsing; Shoot Halted

Diego Borella, who worked as an assistant director on the popular series "Emily in Paris," tragically passed away after collapsing on set. The incident occurred while filming the fifth season of the show. Borella was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, he could not be revived.

His sudden death has left the cast and crew in shock and mourning. Many have expressed their condolences and shared fond memories of working with him. The production team has described Borella as a dedicated professional who brought energy and enthusiasm to his work.

The unexpected loss of Borella has impacted the production schedule of "Emily in Paris." Filming for the fourth season has been temporarily halted as the team processes this tragic event. The producers are prioritising the well-being of the cast and crew during this difficult time.

Borella's colleagues remember him as a passionate individual who was deeply committed to his craft. His contributions to the series were significant, and his absence will be felt by all who knew him. The show's creators have acknowledged his role in making "Emily in Paris" a success.

Many members of the entertainment industry have paid tribute to Borella, highlighting his talent and dedication. His work extended beyond "Emily in Paris," and he was respected by peers across various projects. Colleagues have shared heartfelt messages, celebrating his life and career.

"Diego was not just a colleague; he was a friend to many of us," one co-worker stated. "His passion for storytelling inspired everyone around him." These sentiments reflect the deep impact Borella had on those he worked with throughout his career.

Borella's family has requested privacy during this time as they grieve their loss. They have expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from friends, colleagues, and fans alike. Plans for a memorial service are underway, where loved ones will gather to honour his memory.

The entertainment community continues to mourn Diego Borella's untimely passing. His legacy will live on through his work and the memories shared by those who knew him best. As "Emily in Paris" moves forward, Borella's contributions will remain an integral part of its story.