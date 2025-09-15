Emmy Awards 2025 Full Winners List: 15-Year-Old Owen Cooper Makes History, The Studio Wins 13 Emmys

The 2025 Emmy Awards showcased remarkable achievements, with 'The Studio' winning 13 awards. Owen Cooper made history as the youngest Best Supporting Actor. Apple TV dominated the nominations, revealing excellence in drama and comedy categories.

Emmy Awards 2025 Full Winners List: The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The event saw "The Studio" by Seth Rogen emerge as the biggest winner, securing 13 awards, a record for a comedy series. Tramell Tillman and Britt Lower were recognised for their roles in "Severance," while Owen Cooper made history by winning Best Supporting Actor at just 15 years old.

Owen Cooper celebrated his win for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for "Adolescence." The ceremony was hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, marking his first time in this role. It was broadcast live on CBS, with streaming available to Paramount with Showtime subscribers in real-time and to standard Paramount subscribers from Monday through September 21.

Apple TV's Dominance

"Severance" led the nominations, making Apple TV a dominant force with its two major contenders, "Severance" and "The Studio." The list of winners included Jean Smart for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Hacks," and Seth Rogen won Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for "The Studio." In the drama category, Tramell Tillman took home the award for Supporting Actor.

Patricia Arquette was nominated for her role in "Severance," but Katherine LaNasa won Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "The Pitt." Jeff Hiller secured the award for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series with his performance in "Somebody Somewhere." Hannah Einbinder won Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Hacks."

Notable Wins

Britt Lower's performance earned her the Lead Actress award in a Drama Series. Noah Wyle won Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in "The Pitt." Stephen Graham received recognition as Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his work on "Adolescence."

Cristin Milioti triumphed as Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie with her role in "The Penguin." Erin Doherty's performance earned her the Supporting Actress award in the same category. The limited series "Adolescence" also took home the top prize.

Drama and Comedy Highlights

"The Pitt" emerged victorious as Best Drama Series, while "The Studio" claimed Best Comedy Series. In writing categories, Dan Gilroy won Writing for a Drama Series with "Andor," and Seth Rogen along with his team clinched Writing for a Comedy Series with "The Studio."

Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham were awarded Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for their work on "Adolescence." Adam Randall received recognition for Directing a Drama Series with his work on "Slow Horses," while Seth Rogen also won Directing for a Comedy Series with "The Studio."

Awards Across Genres

Philip Barantini was honoured with Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award thanks to his work on "Adolescence." In reality competition programmes, “The Traitors” stood out as the winner. “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” continued its success by winning Outstanding Scripted Variety Series.

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" was recognised as Outstanding Talk Series. These awards highlight diverse talents across various genres, showcasing excellence within television programming.

The Emmy Awards celebrated outstanding achievements across television genres this year. With numerous wins and memorable moments, it highlighted both established names and rising stars within the industry. This year's event underscored the evolving landscape of television entertainment.