Emmy Awards 2025 | Stephen Colbert Wins Primetime Emmy, Jokes About Show Cancellation: Is Anyone Hiring?

At the Emmys, Stephen Colbert highlighted his focus on the present and team spirit as he anticipates the end of 'The Late Show.' He expresses hopes for an Emmy win for his dedicated crew amid humorous reflections.

Stephen Colbert is not rushing to plan his future after "The Late Show" ends in May. He still has time, and his focus remains on the present. At the Emmys, he delivered an opening act that was both humorous and engaging.

During the 77th Emmy Awards, Colbert joked, "Is anyone hiring? Because I've got 200 very qualified candidates here tonight who will be available in June." This remark earned him a standing ovation as he announced the best actor in a comedy series. He also shared a youthful headshot, adding humor to the moment.

"I haven't had a chance to update my headshot in a bit but I think it still works. I think I'm in there somewhere," Colbert quipped. "I only have one (copy). Harrison Ford, can you get this to Spielberg?" His comedic timing was evident as he entertained the audience with these lines.

Focus on Current Projects

Colbert mentioned that he has nine months left of "The Late Show" and intends to enjoy every moment of it. During E!'s "Live from E!" red-carpet coverage at the Emmys, he expressed excitement about making the most of this remaining time.

The TV host is hopeful for an Emmy win for his team. "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" is nominated for outstanding talk series against competitors like "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "The Daily Show," where Colbert previously worked. Despite never winning with his current show, he's optimistic about their chances.

Recognition for Team Efforts

Colbert's former show, "The Colbert Report," won outstanding variety series Emmys in 2013 and 2014. However, his current version of "The Late Show" has yet to achieve such recognition. He dreams of winning an Emmy for his dedicated crew.

"The people who do the show every day teach me what it's like to be a professional, and I would be very grateful if we could win it for them because they deserve all the recognition they can get," Colbert said. He acknowledged that while he receives applause and fame, his team deserves recognition too.

A Supportive Work Environment

Evelyn McGee-Colbert, Stephen's wife, praised her husband's leadership qualities and highlighted the camaraderie among his coworkers. She described them as "200 friends" who share a deep bond backstage.

"They love each other so much, and I don't think anybody has a sense of what it's like there unless you're backstage. They work for each other, and in a beautiful way," she remarked. Her words shed light on the supportive environment fostered by Colbert's leadership.

The journey ahead may be uncertain for Stephen Colbert after May, but his focus remains on cherishing the present moments with his team on "The Late Show." As they aim for Emmy success, their collective efforts continue to shine through their work.