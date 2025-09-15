Emmys 2025: Owen Cooper's Historic Win To 45-Second Speech Rule; Best & Worst Moments From The 77th Ceremony

Photo Credit: Instagram/@cbstv

Emmys 2025 Best & Worst Moments: Television's biggest night shone as the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards lit up the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. From 8 to 11 p.m. ET, stars, creators, and fans alike held their breath. Meanwhile, across India, the magic began in the early hours, as JioHotstar broadcast live from 6:30 AM IST on Monday (Sept 15). The nominations alone set the stage ablaze. Severance led the pack with 27 nods, followed closely by The Penguin, The White Lotus, and newcomer comedy The Studio. Add to that milestones, youthful winners making history, boundary‑breaking nominees, and an evening that promised both spectacle and statements.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards night delivered everything from heartfelt victories to jaw-dropping controversies. While some moments had the audience cheering and tearing up, others sparked backlash, debate, and even censorship. Here's a rundown of the most memorable highs and the most talked-about lows from this year's Emmys.

Emmys 2025 (77th Primetime Emmy Awards) Best Moments

1) Adolescence Star Owen Cooper - Youngest Emmy Award Winner

Netflix's breakout star Owen Cooper made Emmy history at just 15 years old, becoming the youngest-ever winner of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series at the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards. The teen actor stunned audiences with his powerful performance in Adolescence, a coming-of-age drama that dominated the limited series category.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Owen broke down during his acceptance speech, thanking his family, castmates, and "every kid who dreams big."

2) Stephen Colbert's First-Ever Emmy Win

Stephen Colbert had his long-overdue moment in the spotlight at the 77th Emmy Awards, as The Late Show finally clinched its first Emmy-just two months after the show was cancelled. After ten years on air and numerous nominations, this emotional win marked Colbert's first-ever Emmy for the series.

Taking the stage with a mix of humor and humility, Colbert thanked his team and fans for all the love.

3) Golden Girls Tribute

During the 2025 Emmy Awards, country music legends Reba McEntire and Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman delivered a lively tribute celebrating the iconic legacy of The Golden Girls. Their spirited performance blended nostalgia with toe-tapping energy, transforming the room into a feel-good celebration of friendship and timeless comedy.

The tribute had the audience-and viewers streaming live from around the world-smiling, swaying, and singing along, proving that the charm of The Golden Girls is as powerful today as ever.

Emmys 2025 (77th Primetime Emmy Awards) Worst Moments

1) Speech Rule

At the 2025 Emmys, host Nate Bargatze pledged $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America-with a surprising twist. He announced that for every second a winner exceeded their 45-second speech limit, $1,000 would be deducted from the donation.

While intended to keep the show on schedule, this strict time rule quickly drew backlash from viewers and winners alike, who felt it pressured acceptance speeches and took away from the emotional moments. The controversial policy sparked widespread negative reactions, overshadowing what was meant to be a generous gesture.

2) Boring

First-time host Nate Bargatze faced mixed reactions during the 2025 Emmy Awards, with many viewers taking to social media to express disappointment. After his opening monologue, social media quickly filled with criticism, with many calling his performance "boring".

3) The White Lotus Snub

After winning hearts and Emmys for its first two seasons, The White Lotus faced a shocking snub at the 2025 awards. Season 3, despite high expectations, was completely overlooked, surprising fans and critics alike. Once an Emmy darling, the series' latest chapter missed the mark with the voters, sparking buzz about what went wrong this time around.