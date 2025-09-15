Emmy Awards 2025 Winners: Top Series From The Studio To Adolescence You Can Binge On OTT Platforms

The 2025 Emmy Awards celebrated various television genres, with Seth Rogen's 'The Studio' winning 12 awards. Other notable mentions include 'Adolescence' and 'Severance.' The event recognised outstanding performances and innovative storytelling across major platforms.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2025 celebrated a variety of television genres, from comedies to thrillers. Notably, Seth Rogen's comedy "The Studio" on Apple TV+ dominated the night with 12 awards. The event highlighted exceptional storytelling and performances across various shows available on major OTT platforms.

Rogen's "The Studio" emerged as the biggest comedy winner, securing 12 awards from 23 nominations. This satire features Rogen as a Hollywood studio president caught between business and creativity. The series was praised for its direction, long takes, and industry critique. Rogen also won three individual awards for acting, directing, and writing.

Outstanding Series and Performances

"Adolescence," a psychological thriller on Netflix, won Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, it follows a teenager accused of murder. The show was lauded for its cinematography and tension-filled narrative. Graham, Cooper, and Doherty received acting accolades for their roles.

Apple TV+'s "Severance" was recognised as an innovative drama at the Emmys. This sci-fi thriller explores a world where employees have separate work and personal memories. The show was praised for its plot and visuals. Britt Lower won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, while Tramell Tillman secured Outstanding Supporting Actor.

Dark Comedies and Dramas Shine

"Hacks," created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, continued its success with an Outstanding Comedy Series award during its third season. Jean Smart made history by winning her fourth consecutive Emmy for her role as Deborah Vance. Hannah Einbinder also won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

"The Pitt," a medical procedural by R. Scott Gemmill, added intensity to the genre with its portrayal of post-pandemic challenges faced by medical professionals. Starring Noah Wyle and others, it received praise for authenticity and storytelling. Wyle won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series; Katherine LaNasa won Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Variety Shows and Political Satire

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" continued its dominance in political satire at the Emmys. Known for incisive humour on politics and current events, the show won two major awards: Outstanding Scripted Variety Series and Writing for a Variety Series.

The iconic "Saturday Night Live" celebrated its 50th anniversary with a special that drew nearly 15 million viewers. The nostalgic event featured surprise guests and memorable moments from past cast members. It was awarded Outstanding Variety Special (Live) at the Emmys.

Thrillers Redefining Genres

"Andor," part of the Star Wars universe, redefined the franchise with its gritty narrative about Cassian Andor's rise as a rebel spy before Rogue One events. Praised for character development and cinematic quality, it earned 22 nominations; Dan Gilroy won for Outstanding Writing in Drama Series.

Apple TV+'s "Slow Horses," based on Mick Herron's novels, received acclaim for revitalising spy thrillers with realism and humour. Directed by Adam Randall, it stars Gary Oldman leading disgraced MI5 agents on low-level tasks under Jackson Lamb's leadership.

Comedy-Drama Excellence

"Somebody Somewhere," created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, impressed audiences with its heartfelt storytelling about small-town life in Kansas through Bridget Everett's character Sam finding solace amidst loss through community connections.

The miniseries "The Penguin" expanded Matt Reeves' Batman universe with Colin Farrell reprising his role as crime boss Oz Cobb navigating Gotham's underground power struggles alongside an impressive ensemble cast including Cristin Milioti who won an Emmy for her performance as Sofia Falcone.

Talk Shows Making Impact

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" marked another milestone by winning Outstanding Talk Series at the Emmys after nine seasons of insightful humour during politically challenging times surpassing competitors like Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show or Jimmy Kimmel Live! However recent announcements indicate this franchise will conclude after May 2026 following 33 years run sparking discussions around political-financial implications ahead.

The Emmy Awards showcased diverse storytelling across genres highlighting exceptional talent both behind-the-scenes & onscreen reaffirming television’s evolving landscape through groundbreaking narratives captivating audiences worldwide via OTT platforms offering access anytime anywhere ensuring viewers never miss out on award-winning content again!