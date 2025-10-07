F1 The Movie: 100 Days On Track And Still Racing In Cinemas In India

Undoubtedly, one of the most successful & talked about film of the year, F1 THE MOVIE has zoomed past 100 Days in Cinemas and is still scoring high at the Box-Office in India & Worldwide. The film has received a thunderous response from audiences and critics worldwide and has truly set the box office on fire.

The milestone of completing 100 days in Indian cinemas is truly unprecedented for a Hollywood film in 2025. The film has achieved extraordinary success, grossing over ₹125 crore at the Indian box office and becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025 in India. Even in its fifteenth week, F1 THE MOVIE continues to race ahead, playing in 10 cinemas across the country.

What makes this success even more remarkable is how the film overcame significant challenges throughout its run. Despite facing competition from multiple summer blockbusters and being moved out of premium IMAX screens at times, strong audience demand consistently brought it back to theaters. The film even set a new weekly record for Hollywood films in India during its ninth week.

This 100-day milestone represents more than just box office numbers - it reflects the power of exceptional filmmaking, strategic marketing and distribution, and most importantly, the unwavering support of fans who have kept this cinematic race car on track for over three months in Indian theaters.

Speaking on the Gigantic occasion where the film has dominated the Box office in India, Denzil Dias, VP & Managing Director, India Theatrical, Warner Bros. Discovery said, "Just like a champion driver crossing the finish line after 100 laps, 'F1 The Movie' has raced into the hearts of Indian audiences for 100 incredible days. This podium finish belongs to the extraordinary vision of our filmmakers and Apple Films, to our exceptional team at Warner Bros Pictures India who accelerated this journey, to our cinema partners who kept the engines running, and most importantly, to our fans-the true champions who've made this the biggest Hollywood victory lap of 2025. This isn't just box office success; it's a celebration of cinema that resonates at full throttle."

Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business, Strategy & Programming, PVR INOX Limited said, "We're thrilled to celebrate 100 spectacular days of 'F1 The Movie', a cinematic experience that has truly set hearts racing across the nation. The film has redefined what it means to feel speed, drama, and passion on the big screen. We at PVR INOX are proud to have been the pit stop where fans experienced this cinematic celebration!"

Tejal Satish, Chief Operating Officer, Broadway Cinemas said, "When 'F1 The Movie' premiered on 25th June at Broadway Cinemas, the energy was electric. Guests arrived with the same anticipation you'd feel at the starting grid of a race, and from that night onwards, the momentum never slowed. Over 100 days, more than 50,000 guests have experienced the film in our cinemas, with a remarkable 72% average occupancy in IMAX. Much like a Grand Prix, its run has been a series of breathtaking laps - proof that when great cinema is experienced on the grand screen, the thrill is universal."

Puli Shiva Kumar, Regional Manager, Programming, Aparna Cinemas said, "We are delighted to celebrate 'F1 The Movie' completing 100 successful days at Aparna Cinemas. The film's engaging storytelling and stellar performances have truly resonated with our audience. We thank Warner Bros. for their partnership and look forward to many more milestones together."

Elangovan, Chairman, DNC Theatres said, "'F1 The Movie' has been a runaway success at Rox by DNC, giving our fans an unforgettable experience. We are proud to celebrate the 100 Days milestone. Congratulations to the entire cast, crew and production team!"

From Apple Original Films and the filmmakers from Top Gun: Maverick comes the high-octane, action-packed feature film F1® The Movie, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski, seven-time FORMULA 1® world champion Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Chad Oman.

Apple Original Films and Warner Bros. Pictures Present A Monolith Pictures / Jerry Bruckheimer / Plan B Entertainment / Dawn Apollo Films Production, A Joseph Kosinski Film, F1® The Movie, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.