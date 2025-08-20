Fallout Season 2 Release Date: Teaser-Trailer Out; Here’s When New Season Will Premiere On Prime Video

Fallout Season 2 Release Update: Prime Video has officially unveiled the teaser trailer of Fallout Season 2 at gamescom 2025, the world's largest gaming event, sending fans of the blockbuster series into a frenzy. Alongside the new footage, the release date for the upcoming season was confirmed.

Ever since it's announcement, fans have been eagerly waiting the premiere of Fallout 2 and the teaser-trailer has left them more excited than ever.

FALLOUT SEASON 2 OVERVIEW: PLOT, CAST & OTHER DEETS

Fallout Season 2 picks up after the explosive finale of Season One, taking audiences deeper into the wasteland of the Mojave and the dangerous streets of New Vegas. Known for blending dark humor, violent action, and social commentary, Fallout promises an even more intense ride in its new chapter.

Based on the legendary video game franchise, Fallout tells the story of survival in a world 200 years after a nuclear apocalypse. It follows characters from luxury underground vaults who are forced to face the chaotic and violent wasteland above, discovering an unpredictable new world filled with power struggles, oddities, and survival battles.

You can watch the teaser-trailer here:

Returning stars include Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, and Frances Turner. The series is produced by Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks, with Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner, Athena Wickham, Todd Howard, and James Altman serving as executive producers.

Since its debut, Fallout has been one of Prime Video's biggest global hits, with over 100 million viewers worldwide, ranking in the platform's top three most-watched shows of all time. With Season 2 now confirmed, anticipation is higher than ever for what promises to be a thrilling continuation of the story.

FALLOUT SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE: WHEN WILL NEW SEASON PREMIERE?

The post-apocalyptic drama will return on December 17, 2025, with an eight-episode run. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly every Wednesday, leading up to the finale on February 4, 2026.

Keep watching this space for more updates!