From Hollywood To Your Home: Stream The 2025 Emmy Winners On JioHotstar

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards honored television's brightest stars and most unforgettable stories and for viewers in India, the excitement reached a whole new level. Many of the night's biggest winners are now streaming on JioHotstar, making it easier than ever to dive into award-winning storytelling from the comfort of your own home. From gripping dramas that keep you on the edge of your seat to comedies that leave you in stitches, these ten Emmy-winning shows define 2025 and are just a click away for your next binge session.

Only Murders in the Building

A charming blend of true-crime obsession and classic whodunit, Only Murders in the Building has consistently proven itself to be a critical and fan favorite. Its intricate plots, witty dialogue, and stellar performances from comedy legends have kept audiences captivated since its debut. While it didn't take home the top prize for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 2025 Emmys, the show's continued nominations demonstrate its enduring quality and the industry's love for the residents of the Arconia.

The Pitt

A gripping medical drama that dives deep into the lives of frontline healthcare workers, The Pitt captivated audiences with its raw, emotional storytelling. Praised for its authenticity and unforgettable performances, the series secured multiple key wins, cementing its place as a standout drama of the year.

The Penguin

A dark, stylish miniseries set in Gotham's criminal underworld, The Penguin expanded the lore of a classic villain with gripping narrative and standout performances. Its Emmy wins were a testament to its intricate storytelling and the commanding presence of its lead star.

Hacks

The sharp, witty dark comedy Hacks continues to impress with the unlikely partnership between a legendary comedian and a young, disgraced writer. Celebrated for its clever writing and powerhouse performances, the show earned yet another Emmy victory, proving it's a masterclass in modern television comedy.

The White Lotus

Returning with a fresh cast and setting, The White Lotus delivers the same incisive social commentary wrapped in a satirical, anthology-style format. Nominations and wins for its ensemble cast confirmed its continued cultural relevance and razor-sharp storytelling.

The Last of Us

The highly anticipated adaptation of the popular video game brought a post-apocalyptic world to vivid life. The Last of Us impressed with its emotional depth and stunning visuals, earning major nominations for its lead actors and proving it's both a blockbuster hit and a character-driven drama of the highest caliber.

Andor

Andor, the gritty prequel to Rogue One, explores the origins of the Rebel Alliance with complexity and nuance. Its Emmy win for writing highlighted the series' masterful storytelling, appealing to both hardcore fans and critics alike.

Somebody Somewhere

This intimate comedy-drama captures the journey of a woman discovering community and joy through music. Praised for its authentic storytelling, Somebody Somewhere earned an Emmy for supporting actor, a well-deserved recognition for a show that beautifully celebrates finding one's place in the world.