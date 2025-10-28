From “The Unkillable” to Kaiju-Sized Beasts: Every Official Creature Revealed In Predator: Badlands

The Predator universe has always thrived on the thrill of the hunt - but in Predator: Badlands, the hunter becomes the hunted. Director Dan Trachtenberg (who reinvigorated the franchise with Prey in 2022) returns with an even more ambitious vision: a film set entirely on a hostile alien world where an outcast Predator must face enemies unlike anything the Yautja have encountered before.

Ahead of the film's November 7, 2025 release, 20th Century Studios has dropped a series of trailers and posters that offer tantalizing glimpses of the creatures inhabiting this new world. While the studio has kept official names under wraps, here's every creature that's been officially revealed or clearly shown in Predator: Badlands marketing so far.

1. The "Unkillable" Apex

The line that dominates the trailer perfectly sets up the film's central adversary - an entity described as unkillable. While no clear name or species is given, glimpses of a towering, monstrous figure suggest that this is the ultimate challenge for Dek, the young Predator protagonist. Marketing materials call it the "ultimate adversary," framing it as the film's core hunt.

2. The Spiked Behemoth

Several shots reveal a hulking, spiny silhouette - a massive creature moving through dust and wreckage. Outlets have likened it to a "spiked gorilla" or "T. rex with armor plating." Whether this beast is the same "unkillable" creature or another native predator remains unclear, but it's easily one of the film's standout visual designs.

3. The Kaiju-Scale Monster

In one breathtaking trailer moment, Dek faces a creature so large it dwarfs the landscape. It's the first time the Predator franchise has teased something at kaiju scale, suggesting Badlands will explore truly monstrous stakes. The shots evoke a sense of ancient, planetary dominance - the kind of opponent that could test even a Yautja's legendary pride.

4. The Winged Predator

Quick cuts in the teaser show flying, taloned creatures swooping through the dusty skies of the Badland planet. Their movements are fluid and deadly, more avian than reptilian. This marks the franchise's first major inclusion of airborne alien predators - opening new possibilities for vertical, aerial combat sequences.

5. The Swarming Critters

In another blink-and-you'll-miss-it sequence, smaller creatures - fast, agile, almost rodent-like - attack in groups. Some fans have nicknamed them "Badland Pups," though no official name exists. Their swarm tactics suggest a new type of threat: death by numbers rather than brute force.

6. The Burrower

The trailer's low-angle shots of shifting ground and sudden eruptions hint at a subterranean predator lurking beneath the planet's surface. This creature isn't shown in full, but the sound design and cinematography strongly imply that the Badlands themselves are alive - and deadly from below.

7. The Living Landscape

The final trailer shots showcase the planet's ecosystem as an enemy in itself: spiked flora, moving vines, and organic structures that seem to react to movement. Whether these are living organisms or part of the planet's environmental defense system is unknown, but Badlands clearly treats the entire world as hostile territory.